10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

The wet weather did not deter hungry crowds from heading to Eat the Street in Lismore 2018. Jasmine Burke

1. Her Sound Her Story screening in Lismore:

At Star Court Theatre, Star Court Arcade, 126 Molesworth Street, Lismore, tomorrowmarch5 from 5.30pm.

Her Sound Her Story is a documentary film unveiling the personal experiences, histories and significant social impacts of women in the Australian music industry. Featuring more than 45 artists spanning six decades, its unique narrative brims with rage, strength, beauty and triumph: a moving and powerful dialogue that extends beyond the music industry. The Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre provide free legal advice and assistance in civil and family law matters to peoples living in the Northern Rivers. A panel discussion before the film will explore the concept of feminism and why it's important for organisations to develop a feminist framework.

2. Caring For The Whole Community, Gendered Experiences Of Disaster in Lismore:

At Lismore City Bowling Club, Molesworth St, Lismore, tomorrow from 5.30pm.

Hosted by Lismore Helping Hands for the third Lismore Women's Festival, we are excited for this opportunity to gather and learn together. Two years after Cyclone Debbie, this panel will bring together a diverse group of women to discuss gendered experiences of disaster. The panel will include local women and visiting academics from the Gender and Disaster Pod.

3. Meet the Candidates in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty Street, Lismore, on Wednesday from 5.30pm.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Idustry (LCCI) and NSW Business Chamber invites the wide community to meet the candidates for the 2019 State Election: Greg Bennett (Independent), Austin Curtin (Nationals), Sue Higginson (Greens), Janelle Saffin (Labor), Alison Waters (Animal Justice Party).

4. Australian Haydn Ensemble in Lismore:

At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Thursday from 7pm.

The program brings together three works for string quartet. Opening with one of Boccherini's Spanish flavoured string quartets from his Op. 8. The program will continue with Mozart's beautiful and dark d minor string quartet, K421. The work is one of his most famous and loved quartets. It is the second of set of six quartets he dedicated to Haydn. The program will conclude with one of Haydn's string quartet Op. 76 No. 4 - The Sunrise. Although it was not nicknamed by Haydn himself, the opening bars of the quartet clearly evoke the image of daybreak.

5. Eat The Street Lismore:

At Magellan Street, Lismore, on Saturday from noon to 9pm.

Inspired by a world of street food styles and an extraordinary abundance of fresh produce, our finest regional chefs will be creating a cornucopia of culinary creations preparing tasting plates at $5 and $10.

The main event will be held in the heart of Lismore's CBD where Carrington and Magellan Street will be closed to traffic and transformed into a sea of white marquees under the shade of the giant fig trees.

​The headline chef this year is Matt Golinski, well known as one of the original team members of the popular Ready Steady Cook television series.

6. International Women's Day Rally in Lismore:

At the Quadrangle, Keen St, Lismore, on Friday, March 8 from 12 noon to 2pm.

IWD is a time for all those fighting for women's rights to come together to celebrate their victories, to agitate for change in the spheres of political and legal rights; equal opportunities; sexual autonomy and the right to self determination. Also, to gain inspiration from people all over the world who gather on this day, advocating for the rights of women.

7. World Naked Bike Ride in Lismore, Nimbin and Byron Bay:

Nimbin: From the Nimbin Bush Theatre on Saturday at 10am.

Lismore: From 23 Newbridge St, South Lismore, on Sunday, March 10, from 10am to 2pm.

Byron Bay: Participants meet this Sunday at 1.30pm for paint up at Butler Street Reserve Byron Bay. Ride commences at 3pm.

Participants will ride naked to highlight the unique dangers and vulnerability faced by cyclists and pedestrians on our roads. Clothing is optional. The dress code for World Naked Bike Rides all over the world is 'Bare As You Dare'. All cyclists in NSW must wear a cycling safety helmet to be part of this event.

8. Ocean Film festival in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Thursday and Friday from 7pm.

Designed to mesmerise and enthral, the Ocean Film Festival showcases more than two hours of sublime footage taken above and below the water's surface. This selection of short films document the beauty and power of the ocean, and celebrate the divers, surfers, swimmers and oceanographers who live for the sea's salt spray; who chase the crests of waves; and who marvel at the mysteries of the big blue.

9. James Reyne in Lennox Head:

At Park Lane Theatre, 1 Mackney Ln, Lennox Head, on Friday, March 8, from 6pm.

Acclaimed singer songwriter James Reyne has today announced he'll take his A Crawl to Now Tour, a 90-minute live show featuring songs chosen from over twenty albums. The show will include songs from Australian Crawl to now.

10. Woodburn Hall Ball:

At Woodburn Memorial Hall, River St, Woodburn, on Saturday, March 9, from 7.30pm.

A fun night of music and dancing for your whole family with live music by Pistol Whip. Suggested dress is 'Op Shop Formal'. A light supper will be provided by the Hall. BYO drinks. Tickets are $10 single, $20 per family (two adults and any children under 18), and bookings are essential. Tickets can be purchased from the Woodburn Visitor Information Centre - phone 6682 2032, 9am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday.

11. Cinderella ballet in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday 2pm and 6pm, and Sunday 11am and 2pm.

The Victorian State Ballet's Cinderella features a cast of the highest standard of outstanding classical ballet artists carefully assembled from across Australia and abroad. The choreography is rich with virtue, sensibility, grace, intrigue and outstanding skill. VSB's version of Cinderella draws the audience right in amidst the fairy-tale classic we all know and love, in a profound experience that is exhilarating, impacting and visually inspiring.

12. Auction of Promises in Alstonville:

At St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 6 The Avenue, Alstonville, on Saturday, March 9, from 6pm.

Alstonville Anglicans are holding a charity auction this weekend, to benefit Heartfelt House. The main event is an auction of promises - anything from a few hours help in the garden to a holiday overseas, and everything in between - and the bidding will be hilarious. There will also be a wheel of fortune and a silent auction. A full supper will be provided (BYO refreshments) and light entertainment of various sorts. Tickets are $15 and obtainable from the Parish Office.