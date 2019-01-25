10 things to do this long weekend

1. Australia Day events: There's plenty on today right across the Northern Rivers, as people gather to celebrate Australia Day. From official ceremonies hosted by our councils, to thong-throwing competitions, food festivals and foam parties, you'll be able to find something to enjoy. For information about the official events, visit www.northernstar.com.au.

2. Flickerfest: Now in its 21st year, this event offers a smorgasbord of the best short films from the Byron region, Australia and the world, across one cinema-packed short film weekend at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall. Saturday will feature the Best Of Australian Shorts from 8pm, with Short Laughs Comedy on Sunday from 8pm. The Best of Northern Rivers Shorts with the Byron All Shorts will be on Saturday at 4pm. For the full program and bookings, visit www.iQ.org.au

3. Nimbin Swimming Pool Olympics: This annual event is a fundraiser for the Nimbin pool featuring the Great Synchronised Swimming Event, the Great Marathon Float, poolside fashion parade and fun races. There is lots to celebrate, with the pool getting its refurbishment and turning 40 in November. A barbecue, cakes and drinks will be available. Saturday from 10am.

4. Survival of Indigenous Culture: The Sisters for Reconciliation will host a Celebration of the Survival of Indigenous Culture event on Saturday from 11am until 3pm at Main Beach Park in Byron Bay. It will be an alcohol free event, with children's activities, with music and dancing.

5. Ballina Aussie Day Street Food Festival: This Saturday, from 11am until 8pm, head along to Cherry Street Sports in Ballina for the popular food event with all your favourite gourmet street food trucks. There will be live music on stage so bring a picnic rug and enjoy an epic outdoor bar stocked up with tons of local craft beers and the classics. Free entry.

6. Family Aussie BBQ: Enjoy a fairdinkum barbecue from noon on Saturday at the Alstonville Plateau Sports Club. There will be a free kids jumping castle and the annual thong throwing competition.

7. Survival Day: This event at the Nimbin Bush Theatre aims to acknowledge the amazing survival of the oldest race on Earth. Starting at 12pm on Saturday, there will be a smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country with local elders. At 1pm enjoy the rootsy blues of Craig Atkins, an award-winning multi-instrumentalist.

8. Kyogle Bazaar: Supported by Kyogle Together, this event returns all proceeds to local community programs. It will be held on Sunday from 8am until 2pm at the Ampitheatre in the heart of Kyogle, (behind the information centre). Stalls are centred around handmade but also include plants, bric a brac, local produce, woodwork, leathercraft and support stalls for local community groups.

9. Sunday Workday at the Gardens: On the last Sunday of every month the Friends of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens meet to help maintain the gardens. Come along and meet the wonderful group of friendly volunteers and do what you can to help keep the Gardens in tip top shape. Bring water bottle, hat, gloves, sturdy shoes and wear long pants and long sleeved shirt. From 7.30am until 11am at the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens on Wyrallah Rd.

10. Soccer School: On Wednesday, January 20, a soccer school will be run by an ex-Bristol City football player at the Ballina Soccer Club at Saunders Park. It will be held from 10am until 3pm. Learn skills training, win prizes, take part in football tournaments and penalty shoot-outs and be coached by an ex-professional player. Perfect for ages 5-12 years. Bookings are essential. Phone 0490 806 105.