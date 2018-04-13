10 things to do on the Northern Rivers this weekend

1. Woodfest: Featuring the much-anticipated exhibition of local sustainable timber pieces and designs from the Woodfest Design Competition. Entry is free, with a gourmet BBQ cooked up by the Bangalow Men's Shed, and toe-tapping tunes by local musician Luke Bennett. Sunday 15 April at Federal Hall from 10am - 3pm.

2. Junior Ninja Warrior: The ultimate obstacle course comp for kids aged 5 to 13 years old! The competition runs over two days, with a $5 entry fee per child. Funds raised will be donated to local sporting teams. Evans Head Bowling Club on Saturday April 14 and Sunday April 15 from 11am, 2 Beech Street Evans Head.

3. 360 ALLSTARS: NORPA presents an ONYX Production of a phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation. 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a radical urban circus and boasts a stellar international cast. On Saturday April 14, 2:30pm and 7:30pm at Lismore City Hall, Tickets cost $20-$49.

4. Afternoon Delight: Celebrating 10 years, Afternoon Delight is a movie matinee and relaxed social afternoon for LGBTIQ community and their friends. Enjoy the feature film Political Animals, and selection of short films followed by a delicious afternoon tea, networking and access to local health information. BBC Cinemas Lismore from 2pm on Sunday.

5. Thundermentals: One of Australia's most beloved Hip-Hop acts will celebrate their tenth anniversary in 2018 with an epic national tour - Decade Of The Thundakat. At the Northern Thursday April 19 from 7pm. 35-42 Jonson Street, Byron Bay.

6. The Quad Party 01: The first of four free Lismore Youth Hub events in the Quad, featuring prodigious local talent Mr Rhodes, from the high impact Lismore Hip Hop trio, Teddy Lewis King. This alcohol-free, all-ages event is presented by FSG, The Quad and Lismore PCYC and supported by Social Futures Ability Links program. Lismore Quad, 11 Rural St Lismore, from 5pm to 9pm.

7. Young Guns: Competition is on this weekend, with a number of junior karters from across the country heading to Lismore to compete. There will be goodie bags for all the competitors and random draws for those in attendance at the presentation. This Saturday and Sunday 8am to 4pm at the Lismore Kart Club. 30 Dunoon Road, North Lismore.

8. The Radiators: This Australian rock 'n' roll band is no stranger to the stage. Just in their debut year back in 1978, they played over 320 gig. Now they are celebrating 35 years together and will be playing in the Northern Rivers next week. Tickets cost $25. Check them out at the Ballina RSL on Friday, doors open 8pm.

9. Show & Shine: Tenterfield Transport Museum is hosting is annual Show & Shine event this Sunday. Patrons are encouraged to enter their vintage vehicles in the days competition - "If you can Drive it, Tow it or Start it then bring it to our Show & Shine”. Entry is $5 for competitors and patrons. Gates open 9am for the public. This Sunday April 15, Francis St Tenterfield.

10. Ewan James: A local musical treasure who's voice will astound you. His gift for telling stories through song will capture your imagination. Catch him on the outdoor stage in the gorgeous gardens by Mulgum Creek. Nimbin Bush Theatre from 12:30pm.