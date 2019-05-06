10 things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

1. Autumn Mother's Day Orchid Show: A large exhibition of flowering orchids will be on display in the Woodburn Memorial Hall. Held each year on the Mother's Day weekend, you can view the show bench of orchids, buy plants and enjoy light refreshments and snacks available onsite. It starts at 8.30am on Saturday, May 11 and ends on Sunday, May 12, at 2pm. Cost is $3.

2. Picnic On The Lawn at Windara: Treat Mum this Mothers Day with a picnic on the lawn at Windara. Listen to jazz music, grab a glass of wine and shout Mum to a pamper package full of delicious food. Tickets on sale now at Casino Travel Shoppe, COttage Collections and Windara. It starts at 11.30am on Sunday, May 12, and finishes up at 6pm. Cost is $35 which includes lunch, azz and shiraz entry, or pay $10 for Jazz and Shiraz. Kids under 15 are free. Windara is located at 253 Sextonville Road, Windara, Casino. Phone 6662 3857.

3. Tintenbar Up Front: From 6.30pm on Friday, May 10, head along to the Tintenbar Hall to see performers of all kinds: musicians, poets, comedians and dancer. Head along just for the show or take the night of from cooking and book in for Bev Singhs Indian Banquet before the show. For more information visit www.tintenbarupfront.com

4. Poultry auction: A pure bred poultry auction will be held at the Lismore Showgrounds on Saturday, May 11. This annual auction is a collection of quality pure bred poultry offered by Lismore Poultry Club members. Viewing from 8.30am, auction starts at 10am. For more information visit www.lismorepoultryclub.com.au

5. Darkness Into the Light Walk: From 5am on Saturday, May 11, join in a walk from the early morning dark into the sunrise along Lennox Head beach to Pat Morton Lookout and back. The walk is part of the global fight against suicide and self-harm and aims to sparks the conversation about the importance of mental health and wellbeing in our lives and in particular in the lives of the young people in our community. Money raised will allow Kids helpline and Pieta House to continue to deliver their vital services. For more information visit www.darknessintolight.ie/event/ballina-byronbay

6. Handmade Expo Market: The very best in handmade, handbaked and homegrown from around the Lismore region, plus visiting artisans, will be available at this market on Saturday, May 11, from 9am-1pm. Browse indoors in comfort in an all weather venue, the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre. Free entry and parking and giveaways on the day. For more information visit www.thehandmadeexpo.com.au

7. Charity trivia night: The Rotoract Club of Ballina-Ricmond is hosting a trivia night on Saturday, May 11 to raise funds for young people in East Timor. It will kick off from 6pm at the Rainbow Chapel, on the corner of Kalinga St and Rainbow Ave, West Ballina. Cost: $30pp or $200 for a table of eight. Gourmet or Greasy Pizza (bring your own nibbles) and alcoholic beverages available for purchase (no BYO). For more information and to purchase tickets please email ballinarotoract@gmail.com or phone Dan Snart on 0401 294 804.

8. Mother's Day Classic: Spend the morning of Sunday, May 12, with family and friends at the annual Mother's Day Classic, a 4.5km fun run walk for breast cancer research. The event starts at 8.30am from the Missingham Amphitheatre on Kingsford Smith Drive, Ballina. Dogs are welcome to join in. For more information phone Jo Parker on 0413 676 136.

9. The Fabulous Fifties: See what life was like in the 1950s, when home ownership soared, labour-saving appliances were readily available and television and rock and roll arrived, at the latest exhibition at Crawford House Museum, The Fabulous Fifties. Cost is $3 adults, school-age children $1. For more information phone 6628 1829. Crawford House Museum is located at 10 Wardell Rd, Alstonville and is open on Sunday, May 12, from 1-4pm.

10. Trinity Cup Race Day: The Lismore Turf Club welcomes all to celebrate the Trinity Cup Race Day from 11am until 6pm on Saturday, May 11. The six-race local card will feature amongst a great day of racing with day two of the Scone Cup Carnival and Doomben 10,000 Day. There will be full TAB and bookmaker facilities as well as bar and catering specials. Cost is $10 adults, $6 concession, kids under 16 free. Visit www.lismoreturfclub.com.au for more information.