10 things to do in the Tweed this weekend

1. Climate rally

Activists will march in the Tweed today as part of a worldwide event to raise awareness about the effects of climate change.

The rally comes as part of the Rise for Climate campaign, which is a worldwide, annual day of action organised by international climate change entity 350.org.

The rally will take place tomorrow, September 8, from 11am to 3pm at the Anzac Memorial precinct, Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

2. Vinyl frenzy

Fast becoming regulars at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club, the band Vinyl Frenzy never fails to provide a superb night of great music and fun entertainment.

Led by British-born entertainer and lead vocalist Kelly Manche, the band is full of musical talent and is sure to have you up on your feet dancing along to popular hits from the '60s to now.

Vinyl Frenzy will perform at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club tonight from 7.30pm. Entry is free.

3. Living in the 70's

Living In The 70's are making their debut at the Kingscliff Beach Hotel tonight.

Bringing all the hits from the greatest decade in history, the band will be performing songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac, Boz Scaggs, The Eagles, Roxy Music, Rod Stewart, Skyhooks, Thorpie, The Doobies and many more.

The band will be performing tonight, Friday September 7 from 7.30pm. Entry is free.

4. Tyalgum Festival

Tyalgum Music Festival has grown in the past few years into one of the most diverse and immersive festival experiences with a strong classical focus that brings the whole village alive with music-making.

From music events, pop-up concerts and art exhibitions to a mix of high-calibre concerts and markets, the festival will run Friday to Sunday with tickets from $40. Details online at: Tyalgumfestival.com.au.

orava quartet Contributed

5. Gallery Paint-Out

Pack a blanket and a picnic basket for a special community gathering at Tweed Regional Gallery to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The paint-out will include live music, art activities for the kids and artists at work outdoors.

The paint-out will run from 2-5pm Sunday in Murwillumbah and is free of charge.

6. Undercover band

Lismore-based band Undercover is set to play at Twin Towns tonight.

Performing hits from the '70s and '80s through to the latest songs, the band will cover a range of genres including rock, pop and funk.

They will play from 4.30-8.30pm tonight, Friday September 7. Entry is free.

7. Kingscliff Beachside Markets

With a beautiful beach-front location and an array of local produce, Kingscliff Markets are truly enjoyable for all ages.

Spend a relaxing Saturday morning strolling through the vast array of gourmet food, produce, craft, artwork, fashion, jewellery, flowers, gifts and food stalls.

Kingscliff Markets are held in Jack Bayliss Park on Marine Parade Kingscliff on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 8am - 1pm on the picturesque backdrop of Kingscliff Beach.

TASTY TREAT: goodMIX are back at the Kingscliff Beachside Markets this weekend.

8. Band of Frequencies

Progressive surf roots rockers Band of Frequencies have played all over the world with the likes of Donovan Frankenreiter, John Butler, Angus Stone and Ash Grunwald, as well as some of Australia's most amazing festivals including Splendour in the Grass, Mullum Music Festival and Woodford Folk Festival.

True believers in sounds beyond boundaries, Band of Frequencies draw their influences from a vast spectrum of roots, rock, electronic and psychedelic styles.

The band will play at the Kingscliff Beach Hotel this Sunday, September 9 from 3pm.

9. Competition bodyboarding

The Gold Coast Bodyboard club is now at the crucial end of the season where points count towards who will be crowned the 2018 Club Champion.

The competition will be hosted at Duranbah Beach this Sunday from 6am, so head along and enjoy watching a great day of competition bodyboarding.

10. Coolangatta Markets

The Coolangatta market showcases the best local artisans and the great street food talents from the Northern Rivers and the Gold Coast alike. The market runs from 8am until 2pm this Sunday and is held in Queen Elizabeth Park off Marine Parade.

