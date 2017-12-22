10 things to do: A carnival, parkrun and musical bingo

1. Bangalow's Christmas Eve Carnival: The streets of Bangalow will be filled with festivities tomorrow evening from 5-9pm with street performers, circus acts, food vendors and even a visit from Santa. Performers this year include Dandyman, The Space Cowboy, Ruby Rubber Legs and the Pitts Family Circus. It's an event that brings the whole community together. The main street will be closed from 4pm, so cars must park elsewhere.

2. Romi Sounds and the Feramones: The Hotel Brunswick in Brunswick Heads is presenting the meliflous music of Romi Sounds today from 7pm. With influences such as Shakey Graves, Bon Iver and Matt Corby, Romi has developed his own unique sound with an alluring combination of folk, indie and heartfelt acoustic.

The Northern River's very own "supergroup”, The Feramones plays at the Hotel Brunswick tomorrow from 4pm: "The Feramones are one of the most requested bands in the shire and they never disappoint. They get the crowds up dancing and feeling the groove. They are one of Northern Rivers' best cover bands.”

3. The Lismore Regional Gallery: This new venue has a number of exhibitions currently on show. Sarah-Jane McGrath's exhibition Obsolete runs until December 30. Ms McGrath elects to work with discarded materials such as car exhausts which exhibit subtle stages of decomposition through weathering, which she says reflects the subjective nature of waste and obsolete materials. Also on show at the gallery is Art on Bundjalung Country and EuroVisions: Contemporary Art from the Goldberg Collection, 11 Rural St, Lismore.

4. Cecilia: Cecilia is an original singer songwriter that loves improvising musically and lyrically. She mainly plays the harp and sings, "with a charming optimism and playful glee that is totally engaging”. Cecilia uses the looper to layer harmonies and backing tracks to rap over, or just improvises a whole song about whatever is suggested to her at the time. Cecilia plays a free event at the Nimbin Bush Theatre at 1pm today, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin.

5. Lone Goat Gallery: Bondi-based photographer Ben Cook has teamed up with the Surfrider Foundation Australia to capture a series of portraits of surfers along the east coast of Australia including images of grommets, grannies and surfing legends such as Ozzie Wright, Barton Lynch and Tom Carroll. Local surfers of The Pass, Watego's and Suffolk Park also feature in the exhibition, which runs until January 17 at the Lone Goat Gallery in Byron Bay, attached to the library.

6. Christmas Day Parkrun: For anyone inclined towards exercise, or anyone who may be alone this Christmas, the Lismore Parkrun crew have decided to hold a special Christmas Day Parkrun at 7am in Riverside Park, Victoria Street, Lismore. The weekly 5km run is a great, healthy way to meet new people. Walking is also allowed. Lismore parkrun event and run director Belinda Smith said they were expecting up to 50 people at teh event on Christmas Day.

7. Reggae After Party: Woody's Surf Shack in Byron Bay is throwing a Reggae After Party at 9pm on Christmas Night (not Eve) for those who still have the energy to groove on after the festivities are over. Woody's Surf Shack can be found in the corner of the Woolworths car park, off Jonson St, Byron Bay.

8. Musical Bingo: It's bingo, it revolves around music and it's at a brewery. What more do you want? If entertainment is lacking on Boxing Day, the Byron Bay Brewery has you covered, from 7.30pm.

9. Your local pool: Inflatable pool toys and a waterslide are available at the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre as usual these holidays. Lismore memorial baths will also have their inflatable obstacle course out and the pool at Summit will also be open with reduced trading hours. Call the pools to confirm activity times and opening hours.

10. Christmas services: Contact your church of choice for details of Christmas services.

Markets

Today

Artisan Markets, Railway Park, Jonson St, Byron Bay , 4 - 9pm.

4 - 9pm. Bangalow Farmers Market every Saturday morning, 1 Byron St, Bangalow, 8-11am.

Blue Knob Farmers Market, Blue Knob Hall Gallery, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, 8:30am - 12pm.

Kingscliff Village Farm markets, Kingscliff Tafe, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am.

Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground, 8- 11.30am.

Uki Farmers Market every Saturday (except Dec 30), 8am-12.30pm.

Tomorrow

Bangalow Market, Bangalow Showgrounds, 9am - 3pm.

Ballina Missingham Farmers Market, Bentinck Street Ballina, 7-11am.

Note: There will be no more Lismore Car Boot Markets this year, the market will return on January 7, 2018. Ballina Farmers market will not be trading during the first two weeks of January.

To avoid disappointment, contact the event organisers to ensure details of these events have not changed.