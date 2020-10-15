Menu
WOULD THIS WORK IN LISMORE? Mark Mono Stewart in the barrel at the 5 Waves Surf Lake.
News

10 things that would be really cool in the Lismore CBD

Rebecca Lollback
15th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
THERE are lots of empty shops in the Lismore CBD.

But what should fill them? What do you think our city needs? What would make a big difference to the vibe of our city centre?

We took the question to our Facebook readers, and these were 10 of our favourite suggestions. Let us know your ideas by sending an email to me: rebecca.lollback@news.com.au.

1. Night markets/night shop trading in summer. And embrace the river! Imagine a park where the Riviera carpark is. Our cars have the best CBD view of the river there is! Kristin Den Exter

2. Pedestrianised streets creating a piazza effect Michael Buckley

3. A rock climbing gym Joseph McDermott

4. A free swimming pool Debbie Newlands

5. Family friendly restaurants and cafes Sara McDonald

6. Middle Eastern restaurant Beki Davies

7. RV/caravan overnight parking for grey nomads Glenys Ritchie

8. A Goonellabah CBD. Underground power. A micro brewery Wayne Ramsay

9. An arcade of restaurants as an eating precinct and maybe an indie cinema in the same arcade Murray Ware

10. Surf lakes artificial wave Brent Cassidy.

