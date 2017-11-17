10 things one council got done in the last 12 months

AS THE year draws to a close, local council's are wrapping up for the Christmas break by reflecting on what they achieved in their respective local government area.

Kyogle Council had an ordinary meeting on Monday November 13, where they unanimously passed their Annual Report for 2016-2017.

These are just ten things Kyogle Council has achieved in the past financial year.

553 kilometres of road graded

52,405 potholes patched

17 timber bridges replaced

16,405 library resources borrowed

13,904 pool attendances

733 kilometres of roadside slashing

25,040 visitor information centre visitors

4747 tonnes of waste received - 2033 tonnes recycled

14 days is the average time to process a Development Application

24.5 kilometres of sealed roads reconstructed and resealed

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said she feels the council has done extremely well over the last 12 months to deliver on an ambitious works program.

"We are certainly positioning ourselves in terms of lobbying,” Cr Mulholland said.

"I think the next 12 months Kyogle Council is going to really perform above par.

"There's always lots to be done, we have a really large infrastructure backlog.

"We've got a lot of timber bridges, I think we are down to 166... so there is always work to do.”

Kyogle's meeting also addressed the season ahead, as two motions were discussed relating to a new heat policy and swimming pools on Australia Day.

Cr Mulholland said Councillor Maggie May put forward a motion around the heat policy for the council to explore.

"The aim of that is really to identify places within the Kyogle local government area where people can go if there is an intense heat wave,” Cr Mulholland said.

"There were a few days last year where it was very, very hot and people had nowhere to go.

"There's a lot of vulnerable people out there, not just aged people but people who are pregnant, young children and babies, that kind of thing.

"The idea behind it is to identify venues in the villages in Kyogle that are possibly air conditioned now, or could be.”

The second motion addressed making the swimming pools in the local government area free on Australia Day.

"It is usually hot on the January 26, being in the middle of summer, and to get in the spirit of things we thought we would make pools free on that day,” Cr Mulholland said.

Kyogle Council has one more ordinary meeting on December 11.