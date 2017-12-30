10 school holiday activities on the Northern Rivers

FUN: Circus Arts Byron Bay promotes enjoyment, creativity and personal development for families and those of all ages, abilities and cultures.

1. Macadamia castle

- New exhibit: Night Crawlers Nocturnal Theatre Show at 2pm daily

- Animal fun park, mini golf, train ride, school holiday programs including become a keeper for the day, cafe and retail

2. Ninja Play Academy Byron Bay

This one is for the adults. Ninja Play Academy Byron Bay is a fun new form of exercise - think Ninja Warrior, Spartan and Tough Mudder. Choose from classes, courses or an open play session - swing, jump, run and climb. Have fun, get fit and overcome physical and mental obstacles.

3. Movies

Find cinemas in Byron Bay, Ballina, Lismore and Kyogle.

Some options now showing: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Greatest Showman, Coco, Paddington 2, Downsizing, Ferdinand, Pitch Perfect 3, Breathe, Wonder, Murder on the Orient Express, The Disaster Artist (options cinema specific).

4. Bowling

Ballina Tenpin Bowl at 16 Clark St, Ballina NSW 2478

Lismore Tenpin Bowl at 19 Krauss Ave, Lismore S NSW 2480

5. Circus Arts (Byron Bay)

Suitable for beginners through to professional performers, the space offers an indoor climbing wall, gym, a range of circus classes and a 10m high, indoor flying trapeze.

Kids can enjoy the Play Space complete with jumping castle, building bridge and slide while parents relax with a coffee from the Big Top Café.

Located 17 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay NSW 2481.

6. Lismore regional gallery

The $5.8m Lismore Regional Gallery was opened recently and has a range of exhibitions and kid-friendly programs along with a cafe.

At 11 Rural St, Lismore NSW 2480.

7. Spa

For a relaxing and rejuvenating experience Gaia Retreat & Day Spa has received numerous accolades and awards, gaining an impeccable reputation as a leading Authentic Australian Boutique Spa Experience. At 933 Fernleigh Rd, Brooklet NSW 2479.

The Bathhouse at Kiva Spa in Mullumbimby is a great place to unwind - make your way between spa pools, wood fired sauna, plunge pool and steam room amongst lush gardens.

8. Food Tour or Cooking Class with Taste Byron Bay

Go solo or gather a group of friends - Chef Terase Davidson will take you on a food and flavour discovery around Byron and the hinterland. Visit farmer's markets, eateries and other foodie gems or take a cooking class.

9. Indoor skating

Lismore Skating & Putt Putt - skating lessons for all abilities, including inline hockey, roller derby and speed skating.

10. Art class

Byron Bay Art Studio offers three hour painting lessons of a morning for all ages.

Cost - $50 includes all materials and morning tea. Paintings are rolled up for easy transport.

Other studios offer classes and workshops on various days and times.