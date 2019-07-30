10 reasons why Casino is about to become the next boom town

First cattle sale of the year at the NRLX in Casino.

First cattle sale of the year at the NRLX in Casino. Susanna Freymark

WHEN motorists drive through Casino, they don't think much of it.

The Bruxner Highway is lined with fast food joints and petrol stations and unless they take a left or right turn, they don't get to see the real character of Casino. They're missing out.

Not only are there historic art deco buildings in the main streets, take the grand Post Office building in Barker St as an example, the people of Casino are friendly and always up for a chat.

And you don't have to have lived in the town since year dot. If you like them, they'll like you. What you see is what you get.

Casino is on track to be the next rural boom town and here's ten reasons why.

Jobs, jobs, jobs

The meatworks employs 400 plus people. The beef industry is growing in exports, NCMC exports 70% of its product according to NCMC's Neil Summerville with China being its second biggest market. This is good news for jobs.

And not to be smug about being the Beef Capital, Casino has plans to grow in the medicinal cannabis industry.

Sana Nutraceuticals are waiting on the Federal Government's Office of Drug Control to determine their application for a licence to establish their medicinal cannabis business in the Northern Rivers.

Casino also has two active industrial precincts which have been earmarked for future growth.

Nammoona industrial precinct in Reynolds Road is where the Council's waste and recycling facility, Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange, DTM Timber, Northern Cooperative Meat Company, Riverina Stockfeeds are located and 59 hectares of vacant industrial land is up for grabs.

Another industrial precinct in Cassino Drive is close to the CBD and the highway perfect for manufacturing businesses with a rezoning application currently underway for 14 ha of land.

You can actually buy or rent a house without making your eyes water

The Council is preparing for population growth with a focus on housing availability and affordability with a predicted growth of up to 1,550 new homes to be built by 2036.

Recent ABS data shows there were 33 new dwelling approvals granted in Casino for the year ending 30 June, 2018 which represents an estimate value of $10 million dollars to the local economy.

The knock-on effect for retail and services is good news for residents.

Major housing developments include Canning Drive for 19 residential lots and residential of 3.8 ha of land on Light Street.

Just outside urban Casino, there are popular rural residential districts in North Casino and Spring Grove, which provide ample housing opportunities for those seeking a little bit more space and certainly at an affordable price compared to anything closer to the coast.

What's the cost?

Realeatate.com.au said Casino house prices average at $298,000 with weekly rental at $330 per week.

Realo property expert Luke Bodley said the the highest price for a residential property was $650,000 for Gays Hill address.

"Investors love Casino, they see the returns are good and our vacancy rates are really low,” Mr Bodley said.

Council is ready to go-go

Richmond Valley Council is known for its can-do approach. The mayor Robert Mustow and general manger Vaughan Macdonald and Council staff are on the same page and open to new business and investment into Casino. Council have improved the Casino Saleyards with soft flooring and a roof. They are thinking ahead.

PS. The Council lays on the best Christmas Street party you've ever been too.

Close (44 min) to the coast

It's rural but not as we know it.

People flock to live by the sea but in Casino, its only a 44 minute drive to what locals consider 'their' beach at Evans Head.

More than a rural lifestyle

You know the shows on telly where city folk are wanting to Escape to the Country, well once they discover Casino, they'll be flocking here. With all the facilities a family needs, schools, hospital, sports grounds and clubs, this is a town for families.

Lots of outdoor activities along the Richmond River snaking through the town or join parkrun at Queen Elizabeth Park every weekend, and there's an outdoor gym at Crawford Square.

The Casino Indoor Sports Stadium has judo, basketball and even its first Pop Culture festival on August 18.

Recently the Council received a $940,000 grant to build two more shared pathways around town (on Johnston Street from Walker Street to Clark Street and along the Summerland Way, from Ecles Street to the entrance of the Casino Showground).

For art lovers, Casino is about to get its own art gallery.

History is very art deco

Casino is one of the finest examples of the art deco period anywhere in Australia. Check out the Casino History Museum on Walker St to find out about the town's rich history. The art deco period served Casino well with fine examples in pubs, banks and even the coloured tiles along the rooftops.

18 signs are being erected around town to guide visitors on a walking tour of this rich history.

If you can't get a good steak in Casino

This may not be scientific but the sign of a boom town is good coffee and a decent steak.

The culinary landscape in Casino is changing with good, strong coffee and even tumeric lattes on offer.

If you are dying for a steak, each of the five pubs offer a steak meal starting from $12 depending on the type of steak you want.

And in Casino when they ask what sauce you want with your steak the list starts with mushroom, Dianne and goes on.

Steak is no joke in Casino.

Generous country folk

Like many country towns, Casino wears its heart on its sleeve. If someone needs help, they dig deep.

Whether its fund-raising for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter or for a little girl who needs an operation, Casino folk will host morning teas, fun runs, dance shows, anything to raise money for those in need.

Every boom town needs the social currency of generosity at its core and Casino has it in spades.

Did someone say Beef Week?

The town's signature event is Beef Week - an 11-day (consider it a long week) festival where all things beef are celebrated

At the end of May, more than 20,000 people fill the streets for the free Butchers Breakfast, the whip cracking and the cattle parade. Not to mention Mr Beef and the crowning of the Beef Week Queen.

Beef Week is announced every year, a few weeks out by Mrs Casino herself. Brenda Armfield and her megaphone are driven along the streets in a lime green mini-moke decorated with balloons and cows. She's been the unofficial town crier for more than 30 years.

What's going on, Casino?

Casino has its own beaut community radio station called Casino's Own Wireless known affectionately as COW FM totally run by volunteers.

On top of that it has an informative free local rag called the Richmond River Express Examiner with a focus on stories about the people of Casino and surrounds.