10 questions, 10 candidates

Tea or coffee? The first question we ask Clarence and Lismore candidates.

CLARENCE Chris Gulaptis NATIONALS

Chris Gulaptis Member for Clarence, Nationals Party. simonhughes

TEA or coffee?

Gotta start the day off with a flat white.

If I could change the world ... I'd put a smile on everyone's face.

What gives you a fire in your belly?

Political correctness gone too far is causing us to lose our identity.

What irks you?

Over-opinionated, ill-informed people.

How do you relax/revive?

Unshaven in shorts and thongs with a Sunday off.

Why should we vote for you?

I'm part of a team that's committed to regional NSW, with the Clarence electorate reaping the benefits of an unprecedented public infrastructure investment.

What will be written on your tombstone?

City born, country bred.

Pick three people you'd invite to dinner?

Robin Williams, Alexander the Great and Nelson Mandela.

Most pressing issues for NSW?

Equitable access to health services for every person.

Most pressing issues for Clarence?

Our income is well below the average for NSW and we need jobs that will improve our standard of living.

Contact: On Facebook, at www.nswnationals.org.au or email clarence@parliament. nsw.gov.au.

CLARENCE Greg Clancy GREENS

Cr Greg Clancy is the Greens candidate for Clarence. Adam Hourigan

Tea or coffee?

Tea.

If I could change the world ... I'd address the world's human overpopulation and species extinctions.

What gives you a 'fire in your belly'?

My passion for the natural environment.

What irks you?

The greed and selfishness of people in power.

How do you relax/revive?

By a walk in the bush, banding birds, listening to music or playing music and singing.

Why should we vote for you?

Because I am genuine about improving the state of the environment and the people in the electorate and politicians don't listen to scientists so scientists have to become politicians.

What will be written on your tombstone?

An ecological warrior who did his best.

Pick three people you'd invite to dinner?

Charles Darwin, Gough Whitlam and Bob Brown.

Most pressing issues for NSW?

Climate change, species loss, population stress.

Most pressing issues for Clarence?

Climate change, species loss, population pressure, mining, river health.

CONTACT: Website :https://grns.me/clarence

Email : clarence@ nsw.greens.org.au.

CLARENCE Trent Gilbert LABOR

Labor candidate for the Seat of Clarence Trent Gilbert.

Tea or coffee? Coffee

If I could change the world ... I'd have every kid with a good education, job or job prospects, food and a home

What gives you a 'fire in your belly'? Injustice.

What irks you? People who make out like they are helping or supporting but have other motives relating to self interest

How do you relax/revive?

Time with my family and true crime podcasts, Formula 1, heavy metal and lawn bowls.

Why should we vote for you? I am a local who listens and represent the party with the best plan for the state.

What will be written on your tombstone?

I haven't even thought about an epitaph yet because I still have lots to do.

Pick three people you'd invite to dinner?

Paul Keating, Ayrton Senna and Ricky Gervais.

Most pressing issues for NSW?

The State of NSW Budget. $5.5 Billion in debt and growing because of our dwindling income due to the privatisation of our assets by the Liberal/National Government. State services need money to operate.

Most pressing issues for Clarence?

Youth unemployment is an issue across the whole of the Clarence electorate. We have the plan to address this

Contact: www.nswlabor. org.au/trent_gilbert

CLARENCE Debrah Novak INDEPENDENT

Independent candidate for the seat of Clarence Debrah Novak.

Tea or coffee? Tea

If I could change the world ... I'd stop wars, people before profit, equal rights and equal pay, stop drugs, end poverty, cure disease, repair the environment.

What gives you a 'fire in your belly'? Knowing I am a role model for my family and community and I can continue to make a difference for future generations.

What irks you? When the voice of the bush is continually ignored, services being cut, politicians' retirement slush funds.

How do you relax/revive? I do road trips, farm sit, go on adventures, kayak, bass fishing and cook.

Why should we vote for you? My politics is middle of the road and as an Independent my role and focus is to unite, not divide. I would like our community to be on the right side of history and vote for the first woman to be elected to the seat of Clarence in 160 years.

What will be written on your tombstone? Debrah was a woman of substance, she led by her 'Deeds Not Words' and went where angels feared to tread.

Pick three people you'd invite to dinner? My three children as I love our family gatherings they are the most important thing to me (we all have signature dishes we create).

Most pressing issues for NSW? Cost of production at the farm gate, lack of planning for farmers experiencing natural disasters, changing climate conditions, regional and rural voices not heard, rising cost of living across the board, construction sub contractors notprotected, small business red tape, the legacy we are handing the next generation, online and in-house culture of bullying, moral and ethical backbone in politics, domestic violence, lack of accountability and transparency in politics, unfilled vacancies in health, education and police.

Most pressing issues for Clarence? Youth unemployment, land prices for new entry farmers, no social housing plan or construction, lack of innovation hubs and digital connectivity, water and food security, government red tape for small business, lack of funding for shovel ready signature projects, State Government cost shifting to local government, sustainable investment into our region.

CLARENCE Steve Cansdell SHOOTERS FISHERS FARMERS

Shooters Fishers Farmers candidate for the seat of Clarence Sreve Cansdell.

Tea or coffee? Flat white, hot

If I could change the world ... I'd make John Lennon song Imagine the world anthem and get rid of Envy,Greed & Hate.

What gives you a 'fire in your belly'?

Being able to help people who are doing it tough.

What Irks me?

Insincerity and bullshit.

How do you relax/revive?

Exersize, golf, fishing, art, quality time with my wife and family.

Why should we vote for you?

The Richmond and Clarence Valleys need a Champion to fight on their behalf, without fear of being shouted down, threatened and silenced. Who understands the big issues but has empathy and a willingness to help ordinary families and small businesses doing it tough.

I want to be your "Powerful Voice"

What will be written on your tombstone?

He Cared.

Pick three people you'd invite to dinner?

Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali and Mohandas Gandhi

Most pressing issues for NSW?

Drought support services

Electricity (power bills)

Social housing

Mental health support services

Most pressing issues Clarence?

Youth unemployment

Mental health support services

Lack of social housing

LISMORE Austin Curtain NATIONALS

Lismore Nationals candidate Austin Curtain, third from left. Susanna Freymatk

Tea or coffee? Coffee.

If I could change the world ... I'd make sure our farmers had regular and consistent rainfall.

What gives you a 'fire in your belly'?

I am fired up and ready to serve this electorate - providing opportunities for our future generations and seeing what we can deliver together.

What irks you?

People who say one thing to your face, but another behind your back. Something that seems to happen a lot in politics

How do you relax/revive?

Spending time with my family. Hugging my wife and kids.

Why should we vote for you?

I'm not a career politician. I'm a family man and local farmer with a positive vision for our community. I know how important it is to put our region first, and what it takes to fight for the services we deserve.

What will be written on your tombstone?

He stood up and cared for country people.

Pick three people you'd invite to dinner?

My wife, Steve Irwin and Aretha Franklin

Most pressing issues for NSW?

Cost of living and the divide between city and the bush.

Most pressing issues for Clarence?

Drought - we need to work together to continue providing assistance to our farmers, whilst praying for rain.

Contact: www.austincurtin.com.au

LISMORE Janelle Saffin LABOR

Labor candidate for Lismore Janelle Saffin Contributed

Tea or coffee? Tea addict.

If I could change the world ...I'd end poverty, homelessness and make sure all children had someone to care for them.

What gives you a 'fire in your belly'? To do the best I can for our communities, to ensure we get our fair share, it is like a vocation.

What irks you? Injustice committed against those least able to defend themselves.

How do you relax/revive? I love movies, walking with my dogs and reading.

Why should we vote for you? I have the experience, energy, skills and drive to represent our communities. I am known to be a fighter and feisty when needed. I am always on our side to"Get Things Done"that we need.

What will be written on your tombstone? She cared, she got things done, she made a difference.

Pick three people you'd invite to dinner? Tanya Plibersek, Craig Foster and Penny Wong.

Most pressing issues for Lismore? Upgrade and maintain schools, safe patient ratios for nurses and midwives., 'fix the potholes', to bring electric prices down, grow our jobs, ensure a strong regional economy and repair our environment, build on our historical agricultural base and give farmers a fair price at the farm gate.

LISMORE Sue Higginson GREENS

Greens candidate for Lismore Sue Higginson. Marc Stapelberg

Tea or coffee?

Both. Definitely more tea than coffee though.

What gives you a 'fire in your belly'? Vision, finding solutions to wicked problems and fighting injustice. As a public interest environmental lawyer I have been responsible for some of the highest profile environment litigation in the country. I have acted for farmers and community groups across all of NSW, when their land and water is under threat from corporate giants. I have fought in the courts and won.

What irks you? Injustice and unkindness.

How do you relax/revive? Hanging with my grandchildren, gardening and playing with horses.

Why should we vote for you? I am a farmer, a lawyer and a grandmother. I have lived in this region all of my adult life and I love it. I have the vision, experience and advocacy skills to put our region on the map like never before. The NSW Parliament after Saturday is likely to be a hung Parliament, the Seat of Lismore could therefore be in the Balance of Power. I am the only candidate from a Party that is in Parliaments across all of NSW that refuses corporate donations. I can be a frank and fearless advocate for our community, because I owe no favours to corporate donors who pull the strings of the two major parties. This is one of the main reasons that politics has become so dysfunctional. I offer the Lismore electorate the opportunity to do politics differently - with vision, expertise, honesty, integrity and free from vested interest.

What will be written on your tombstone? I won't have one. I have no need to be remembered in this beautiful material world and my beautiful family knows me well enough to know that I only want to be remembered in their hearts.

Pick three people you'd invite to dinner? My husband, my husband and my husband - we have six children and six grandchildren - so if I can't have them all its clearly date night with my husband.

Most pressing issues for NSW? Climate change and embracing the wonderful opportunities this difficult issue poises for us, including the renew economy and food security. Water and food security - under a changing climate we need to transition our agricultural base so that we are innovative and more resilient so we can continue to produce food and fibre under a changing climate. Too many people are struggling to make ends meet. We need to restructure the way the economy is working to balance the playing field. People are sleeping rough and are not able to access a good quality of life. We are a very wealth state and this should not be happening. It is not hard we can restructure so that everyone is included.

Most pressing issues for Lismore ? It's time to get our regional economic strategy, in full focus so that we can become the jewel in the crown of NSW. We need to build our regional infrastructure including a public transport system, so that our communities can connect more easily and sustainable. We need to support and rebuild our agricultural base because we are poised to be a main player in the states food and fibre security. In order to move our region and grow and leverage our natural capital - our clean green brand. We do this by investing in our environment, reviving our rivers, protecting our world class forests and investing in sustainable innovative agriculture. All farmers know that healthy landscapes are them most productive landscapes.

LISMORE Greg Bennett INDEPENDENT

Independent cnadidate for Lismore Greg Bennett. Tony Betts

Tea or coffee? Coffee

If I could change the world I'd ... I'd bring back a common sense approach.

What gives you a 'fire in the belly'?

The appalling way Government treats our farmers. I have fought the E Zoning (Environmental rezoning) of farmers' land for a decade.

What irks you?

Political correctness.

What relaxes/revives you?

Driving my 1970 Mustang.

Why should we vote for you?

A proven track record of fighting for my community on Council, over 20 years in business and commercial agriculture (certified organic), well qualified, a successful self-made man.

What will your tombstone read?

Always did what he said.

What three people would you invite to dinner?

Winston Churchill, Clint Eastwood, my wife Judie.

What's the most pressing issue for NSW?

Unaffordable/unreliable electricity.

What's the most pressing issue for Lismore?

Making sure country people get the same standard of healthcare and policing as our city cousins.

Contact: Email greg@macadamias.biz

LISMORE Alison Waters ANIMAL JUSTICE

Alison Waters is the Animal Justice Party candidate for the seat of Lismore.

Tea or coffee? Coffee

If I could change the world ... I'd create a society that espouses compassion for all beings - human and non-human.

What gives you a 'fire in your belly'? I am motivated by a desire to promote a kinder world for all of the planet's inhabitants.

What irks you? Violence against those who are vulnerable, specifically children and animals.

How do you relax/revive? I am a voracious reader.

Why should we vote for you? A vote for the Animal Justice Party is a vote for kindness, equality, rationality and non-violence.

What will be written on your tombstone? That is for others to decide

Pick three people you'd invite to dinner? My maternal grandmother (who died before I was born), my younger sister (who lives in Sydney and whom I miss everyday) and my mother.

Most pressing issue in Lismore? Koalas are facing the challenges of climate change and habitat loss.

It has been predicted that they could be extinct in NSW by 2050.