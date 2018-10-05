10 pubs for sale around the Mackay region
GOT A spare $1.25 million? If you do, then there's an opportunity to take over one of the region's most iconic pubs.
The Koumala Hotel which will celebrate its 80th anniversary next year is officially on the market.
It's been a labour of love for husband and wife owners Ray and Rowena Colgrave who have been pulling beers and serving up some fine country fare for the past two and a half years.
Mrs Colgrave said running the pub has been a terrific experience, but the couple wanted to spend more time on their farm.
"We own a cattle property in Koumala and love farming," she said.
"We'd like to purchase another farm and really focus on that part of our lives."
The Koumala Hotel has a bar full of character, a beer garden and 12 rooms. It opened in 1939 and is located on the Bruce Highway south of Sarina. Mrs Colgrave said she would miss seeing the regular customers that would brighten up every day.
"Koumala is such a close-knit community and we have a great lifestyle," she said.
"Meeting new people every day and talking to the regular cane farmers and cattlemen is definitely the best part about the pub."
It made the Courier Mail list of 'Best Pubs in Queensland' in 2017 due to its genuine country charm.
The country experience offered to visitors is what makes the pub unique according to Mrs Colgrave.
"We have a huge dining room that has a beautiful country feel to it and our bar is full of amazing things to look at," she said.
Despite the region's economy having ups and downs, Mrs Colgrave said the hotel had a stable turnover of $1.2 million.
"Being located right next to the highway has definitely been an advantage."
If it wasn't for their love of farming, the Colgraves would have stayed business owners for longer.
"Farming takes a lot of time but we love it," Mrs Colgrave said.
"We've owned a farm in Koumala for eight years now and we have no plans to leave the area."
The selling agent for the hotel is Kent Street from Ray White - Rural Sarina.
As well as the Koumala and Pinnacle pubs, there are number of other pubs and hotels for sale around Central Queensland, including:
- Former Retreat Hotel, Epsom: After years of potentially being transformed into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre, the former Retreat Hotel on the Peak Downs Highway has been put on the market. Price: Expressions of interest
- Eimeo Hotel: Historic Mackay region property with the best views in the region to St Bees and Brampton islands (pictured). Price: Offers over $4million
- Leo Hotel Motel, Clermont: In Capella Street, the Leo Hotel including night club, function room and ability to add gaming. Includes a three-bedroom managers' accommodation, seven pub rooms and 13 motel rooms. Price: $1.1million
- Criterion Hotel, Finch Hatton: Includes the country pub, owners accommodation, dining room, beer garden and main bar in the popular tourist destination near Finch Hatton Gorge. Price: $1.1million
- Sails Sports Bar on the Marina: Marina and ocean frontage includes Sails, The Deck Steakhouse and Lighthouse Seafood restaurant. Price: $2.9 million
- Duke of Edingburgh Hotel, Walkerston: High-set Queenslander-style country pub 12 minutes from Mackay. Price: Expressions of interest
- Palace Hotel, Proserpine: Pub as well as 21 guest rooms, managers residence, amenities and kitchen, as well as licences for eight gaming machines and a liquor licence. Price: Contact agent
- Banjo's Bar and Bistro: Bistro and beer garden at Cannonvale, popular live music venue and modern Australian restaurant. Price: Leasehold $740,000
- Mount Coolon Hotel: Iconic country pub with bar, beer garden, commercial kitchen and dining room, managers residence, 25 guest rooms plus a caravan park. Mount Coolon is located west of Mackay. Price: $750,000