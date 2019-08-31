10 projects on council's 'to do' list

COMMUNITY PROJECTS: Tenterfield Shire Council recently selected 10 "priority” projects they are aiming to receive grant funding for as part of the third round of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

TENTERFIELD Shire Council recently selected 10 "priority” projects they are aiming to receive grant funding for as part of the third round of the scheme.

THE Stronger Country Communities Fund has improved the lives of many Northern Rivers locals by providing valuable funding for local infrastructure.

Grant funding is accessible for projects such as parks, community halls, sports facilities, playgrounds and projects.

Following the August ordinary meeting, Tenterfield councillors voted to determine 10 priority local eligible projects for consideration as part of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

The 10 priority projects include:

Steinbrook Hall kitchen extension, shade structure and tables - $80,000

Drake Hall revitalisation - $120,000

Torrington Park playground enhancement - $105,000

Revitalisation of sporting ground lights and covered seating at Rugby Park, Tenterfield - $200,000

Rotary Park shade cloth - $50,000

Shirley Park cricket net replacement - $75,000

Sunnyside Hall refurbishment - $160,000

Revitalisation of sporting ground lights at Shirley Park, Tenterfield - $200,000

Installation of covered exercise area at hockey fields, Tenterfield - $70,000

Revitalisation of sporting ground lights at Federation Park, Tenterfield - $400,000

Other projects on the council's "wish list” includes overnight truck parking and amenities for Mingoola, a Make It Tenterfield lighting festival, a Simpson Street BMX track, construction of skate parks at both Jennings and Drake, and a $250,000 redevelopment of Tenterfield's visitor information centre.