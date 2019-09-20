10 powerful comments from kids heard at climate strike

Climate change rally in Lismore as more than a 100 protests take place across the nation.

Climate change rally in Lismore as more than a 100 protests take place across the nation. Marc Stapelberg

MAGELLAN St has been inundated with climate activists today as Lismore joined the rest of the country in a call to action over the state of the environment.

Here are 10 powerful comments made by passionate environmental warriors at the strike:

1. "If we pollute then maybe all the turtles will die in the sea" - Jaia Garrad, 8

2. "We're all in this together; it's about humanity. It's not just about the kids, it's about all future generations - our kids, kids."

3. "I believe that the kids do have a lot of knowledge. There's a lot of very passionate kids, they're intelligent (and) their intelligence isn't being recognised and their knowledge isn't being recognised and I just think they're going to be the ones that are so impacted."

4. "(The government's) whole priority is wrong. They still think that the economy is the basis of running the country, but I think it's important to consider that the economy is probably going to be stuffed if we can't produce our own food and if we degrade the planet so much that life is considerably (less) worth living."

5. "Because the government isn't acting like adults, it means the kids have to."

6. "Now is the time, not next week, now."

7. "Our futures are going to be wrecked."

8. "It's important for people to stop (destroying the environment), but it's not going to stop."

9. "There's always going to be those wa--ers in the world that don't care."

10. "You see all these other protests, that's why we still have the forests around and why women are allowed to vote. So you've just got to keep on going until change comes." - Frewoini Baune, 18