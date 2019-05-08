10 of the most amazing hairdressers in Lismore

We list some of the top hairdressers in Lismore - who were recommended by locals.

Kevin Farmer

IF YOU are as fussy about getting your hair "done” as me, you would never just try out any hairdressing salon and hope for the best.

Many hairdressers exist on the Northern Rivers and with an abundance in Lismore alone, local experience and endorsement was needed to help me make a decision on which hairdresser to place my trust in.

I took to the Lismore Information Page on Facebook to ask locals about the best hairdressers in Lismore.

These were the ones who were recommended for professional service, attention to detail, friendly staff, good prices, excellent cutting and colour stylists and even great coffee.

I found the information extremely helpful and you might too.

1. The Boys Hair and Makeup

2. Charmaines Hair Salon

3. Mahican Pink Hair Studio

4. Glamour Hair Design

5. Saint Hair

6. Hair By Ellie

7. Cut Loose Hair sand Beauty

8. Winks Hairdressing

9. Hair Embassy Lismore

10. Shartan Hair Studio.