10 of the best: Local Lismore students excel in HSC

The Rivers has had some great HSC results this year.

The Rivers has had some great HSC results this year.

OUR students have faced a year like no another but with class over and school out, it is time to reflect on some of their great academic achievements from this year.

Byron Wright – Kadina High School

With an ATAR of 87.85, Byron’s HSC results included achieving 2 Band 6 and 3 Band 5. Byron said he had enjoyed his time at Kadina High and the HSC had been a real test.

The HSC was a fair challenge that I feel equal victory, in the wake of,” Byron said.

Byron Wright from Kadina High School

Alyssa McDonald – Lismore High School

Alyssa McDonald has achieved early entry into Biomedical science at Southern Cross University and also received a chancellor’s scholarship.

“Our teachers supported us throughout but the lack of motivation trying to learn in a home setting was difficult to overcome. I found it hard returning to school, to get back in the groove because we had been away so long. However, I have learnt how to overcome challenges and build some resilience … so it has been worth it.”

“This year has also brought into perspective that school isn’t everything, that life goes on, no matter how year 12 went or how my results turned out,” Alyssa said.

Alyssa McDonald from Lismore High School

Ursula Bennett – Richmond River High

With an ATAR of 94.3 and HSC results including 4 Band 6 and 1 Band 5 result, Ursula was a high performer in the classroom this year.

Ursula said that she was looking forward to seeing what the future held for her.

“I’ve received an offer to study a Bachelor of Biomedical science at SCU in the Gold Coast, a conditional offer for the Sir Samuel Griffith Scholarship at Griffith University, and been invited for an interview as part of applying for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery at JCU Townsville,” Ursula said.

While I’m still not sure what city I’ll be in a few months from now, I’m excited to see what the future will hold!”

Ursula Bennett from Richmond River High School

Oskar Goldsmith-Jones Richmond River High

With an ATAR of 82.5, Oskar has received early acceptance into university where he plans to study nursing ad paramedicine.

“I am planning on moving to Melbourne to study Bachelor of Nursing/Bachelor of Paramedicine at ACU. I am very grateful to Mr Yates and the whole science Faculty who were very supportive and helped our year group out anyway they could.”

Oskar Goldsmith-Jones from Richmond River High School

Abbey Bailey – Lismore High

Abbey is looking forward to studying a Bachelor of Arts at Southern Cross University and has received a chancellor’s scholarship.

“ I am happy with my results given the circumstances that have shaped 2020. Having to learn in an interactive space was quite difficult but we had great support from our school and the teaching staff,” Abbey said

“Coming back to school and feeling like we had to start all over again was unbelievably tiring. Missing out on milestone activities like our cross country and athletics carnivals was disappointing but with the positive support of our school we at least got to have a formal!”

Abbey Bailey from Lismore High School

Lachlan Roberts – Kadina High School

Lachlan achieved a terrific ATAR if 95.20 and excelled in 2020 and plans to study medical science at USYD next year.

Lachlan said his results were helped by the great support he received this year.

“I was lucky enough to be taught by educators with deep technical knowledge of their subject area and who pushed me to produce higher quality work.”

“Their expertise, along with a strong competition in our classes, has been the standout aspect of my HSC year and I can’t thank my teachers and peers enough.”

Lachlan Roberts from Kadina High School

Ben Gellatly – Kadina High School

With an ATAR of 95.55, Ben Gellatly had a great academic year in 2020, results including Band 6’s in mathematics, Advanced and Networking and Hardware, Band 5’s in Physics and English Advanced, and an E3 in mathematics Extension.

Ben thanked his teachers for helping him achieve that outstanding result.

“I’m really thankful to be a part of Kadina High Campus, the teachers were really supportive and went above and beyond to help during a difficult year.”

Ben Gellatly from Kadina High School

Lilli Hjelmstrom – Kadina High

Lilli achieved Band 5 results in Advanced English, Vidual Arts and Spanish Beginners via Distance Education. Lilli says “2020 was a tough year for all year twelves but what lies behind us, and what lies before us are small compared to what lies within us.”

Lilli Hjelmstrom from Kadina High

Ruby Barker – Richmond River High

Ruby Barker excelled in the classroom this year, achieving 1 Band 6 result and 5 Band 5’s, on her way to an ATAR of 90.75.

Ruby has plans to study in Melbourne or New Zealand in a Bachelor of Design.

“I am excited to have finished, especially with my results which I am happy with. Before COVID-19, my plan was to study in the Czech Republic. Now, after a gap year, I would like to study in Melbourne or New Zealand probably doing a Bachelor of Design.”

Ruby Barker from Richmond River High School.

Alako Myles – Richmond River

The Northern Rivers could have another talented musician on their hands after Alako Myles notching four subjects in the top bands.

“I’m very thankful that I got to finish Year 12 at RRHC. I’m especially grateful for the support from the Music Faculty, which really pushed my performance skills forward – it was the main reason why I chose to study at RRHC,” Alako said.

Alako Myles from Richmond River High

SEE MORE: OUR TOP ACHIEVERS REVEALED