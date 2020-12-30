10 of the best batsmen from the Coastal League

Cricket is back for the 2020/21 season on the Far North Coast. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

In the throes of cricket season, we can reveal our best and brightest with the bat and ball to see just who lit up the Far North Coast Cricket Council Coastal League.

Matt Irwin – Bangalow Cricket Club

Matt Irwin tops the charts at the halfway point of the Coastal league with 374 runs at 62, including one century and one fifty.

The highlight so far was Irwin’s standout effort in round 6, scoring 110 not out from first drop.

It provided the foundation of Bangalow’s total of 4/237 and proved too much for Alstonville who were rolled for 75.

Jamie Wilson – Cudgen Cricket Club

Jamie Wilson has been key to the Cudgen Cricket Club efforts this season and one of their main contributors with the bat.

Wilson has peeled off 364 runs at 121 featuring two hundred and one fifty in six matches. Wilson’s 146 not out in round 7 followed on from his 104 knock in round 5.

Opening the batting, Wilson’s imperious 146 not out was the bulk of Cudgen’s 4/235 given no one else scored above 30 for the match.

Steven Harris – Terranora Lakes Cricket Club

Terranora Lakes Cricket Club are sitting top of the table having blazed a trail as the highest scoring team in the league.

Steven Harris has been central to those efforts with 327 runs at an average of 54, including two centuries and a fifty.

Harris’ 126 came in fine style against Murwillumbah as he found the boundary 23 times. Harris 126 accounted for Murwillumbah’s entire team total.

Reid Campbell – Bangalow Cricket Club

Another member from the Bangalow Cricket Club, Reid Campbell has been ultra-consistent this season with 273 runs at 55.

Campbell has recorded two fifties while his average is boosted by three not out innings. Campbell blasted Pottsville to all parts 13 boundaries and three sixes from 59 balls to record his highest score so far in round 8.

Chris Humphreys – Thirstiers Cricket Club

Three fifties in seven innings, Humphreys has been a consistent presence for Thirstiers Club. The highlight of Humphreys 272 runs at 38 was a score of 69 against Murwillumbah, which was his third score of 50+ between rounds 4 and 6 in the middle order.

Arren Laycock – Pottsville Cricket Club

Pottsville Cricket Club find themselves in the lower reaches of the table but Arren Laycock is firmly encased in the top ten batsmen in the Coastal League.

Laycock has produced 243 runs at an average of 48 to lead Pottsville’s batting unit.

Laycock’s 117 off 96 balls against Byron Bay in round 4, almost single-handedly outdid Byron’s team effort of 119 all out.

Jesse Barnwell – Tintenbar East Ballina Cricket Club

Jesse Barnwell hasn’t been on the park as much as the others on this list but he has made those appearances count.

With 218 runs at 72, Barnwell’s best effort came against Thirstiers Cricket Club in round 9 where he notched 109 in a winning effort.

Harjinder Singh – Terranora Lakes Cricket Club

Harjinder Singh has been a more than capable middle-order player for Terranora this season. 194 runs at 38 does not describe the full impact, with his two fifties, including a well-made 91 against Alstonville, being important to winning performances.

Rob Jacob – Bangalow Cricket Club

Bangalow Cricket Club’s third representative in this list, Rob Jacob has been a steady hand at the top of the order.

Jacob’s 184 runs include a score of 69 on the opening day which was a textbook performance from the opening batsman.

Dale Fielder – Thirstiers Cricket Club

Dale Fielder rounds out the top 10 batsmen of the Coastal League, after hitting 183 runs at 36 for Thirstiers Cricket Club.

The bulk of that came in Fielder’s century against Ballina Bears in round 7 which set up the game for Thirstiers and saw them claim the points.