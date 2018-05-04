10 of the best and quirkiest pet apps around

Pet Insurance Australia has come up with the top 10 pet related apps to make every pet owners life easier.

FROM the quirky to the genius, Pet Insurance Australia has come up with their list of the top 10 pet related apps to make every pet owner's life easier.

These apps include the best ways to train, care for, feed and monitor your furry friend.

Pet Insurance Australia's number one for 2018 is.....

1. PrePet Challenge App

This app allows parents to prepare their children for life with a pet, and ensure they are ready for the big responsibility becoming a pet parent requires. The 21 day PrePet Challenge simulates a real-life cat or dog and what it takes to keep them happy and healthy, from feeding, walks, play, and all the unpleasant tasks like cleaning up. At the end of the 21-day PrePet Challenge, children get a personalised certificate of Pet-Worthiness - or not. A great interactive app to ensure children are ready for the huge responsibility ahead.

2. SureFlaps Microchip Pet Door Connect - Sure Pet Care

The evolution of the Microchip enabled pet flap, that only allows the microchip wearing pet through the door, has helped countless pet owners keep their pets safe. The new model now comes with a smartphone app that can allow pet owners to control and monitor their pets comings and goings.

3. BarkCam

Struggle to get your pet's attention or have them sit still for long enough for a photo? Never fear, there's an app for that. The BarkCam allows you to get that priceless snap every time. It plays interesting sounds to grab your pet's attention, plus you can add filters, text and memes.

4. iCam Pro

Know who was responsible for the chewed shoe or giant hole in your backyard with the iCam Pro. The app allows remote monitoring live video and audio webcam feeds through numerous devices. The iCam Pro also offers support for iCam Pro Cloud so it can automatically back up iCamSource Pro events.

5. PetCloud App

This app gives you access to thousands of pet carers Australia-wide. At the click of a button you can find everything from doggy daycare facilities to pet minders, house sitters, groomers and dog trainers

6. First Aid for Pets Australia

An incredibly important app that can help during stressful times. This educational tool contains many helpful articles for quick references during an emergency.

7. Pupper Dog Training App

Teach your dog up to 40 different tricks with easy step-by-step photos and instructions. From basic obedience through to clever party tricks like 'fetch the leash' and 'jump-rope'. A must for every training enthusiast.

8. The Dog Massage App

Learn how best to pat your pet with the Dog Massage App. It teaches you the art of massage for your pooch. With short and easy instruction videos, plus a built in diary so you can schedule in this special time with your dog.

9. iKibble

An app to aid dog owners to determine the best food for the furry friends. With hundreds of food types from meat through to grains you can easily see what's healthy for your pet and what isn't.

10. Sound Proof Puppy Training

This was the perfect app for training your new puppy to keep calm and relaxed in noisy situations. With a variety of sounds it will help to prevent anxiety later in your pet's life. With a touch of your finger you can socialise your puppy to sounds like sirens, smoke alarms, grooming noises, cars, trucks and much more.