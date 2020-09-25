10 news bites you might have missed last week

The 10 news bites in Tweed you missed this week

The 10 news bites in Tweed you missed this week

1. How local sports can get in on the cash splash

TWEED sports clubs and associations can now apply for a funding boost to assist with ongoing participation in sport and active recreation in the region.

Applicants to the Local Sport Grant Program can access funding for a range of projects including sport access initiatives and facility upgrades.

"At a time when the sector is navigating through the impacts of COVID-19, the Local Sport Grant Program will provide a significant boost to the people of Tweed with grants ranging from $500 to $15,000 for successful projects," Tweed MP Geoff Provest said.

Applications close at 5pm on October 7, visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au/sectordevelopment/grants/localsport for more.

2. The great book swap

by Bilambil Primary School's 5/6E students Cael Wylie and Hannah Windhorst and Amelie Davidson

Bilambil Primary School's Cruze Bryant and Ethan Riolo at the 'Great Book Swap'.

TO CELEBRATE indigenous Literacy Day, on September 2, Bilambil Primary School's class 5/6E hosted the 'Great Book Swap'.

During August, students collected donated books from the school community.

On the day, students from each class brought their favourite book with a gold coin donation.

Senior students read to young children while others read to themselves in the newly transformed outdoor reading area.

The class surpassed their $500 goal and reached $807.50.

3. The ancient and recent collide in new exhibition

Bruce Reynolds, Wedgewood Curiass 2018, cast hydrocal and pigment, 85 x 65 x 8cm. Image courtesy the artist.

BRISBANE-based artist Bruce Reynolds opened his new solo exhibition 'How Soon Is Now?' at Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre last Friday.

The exhibit makes reference to how we arrived at this point - from the archaic into a refreshed space of representation.

The materials and processes used by Reynolds bridge disciplinary categories and combine the physical with narrative, and image with object.

For this exhibition, Reynolds has carved and cast subdued or colourless reliefs, which counter the two-dimensional works that feature inlaid linoleum from recent urban contexts in a language of pattern, colour and outmoded styles.

Together, these works invite a consideration of the ancient in relation to the recent.

With physical distancing measures in place, visitors can view the exhibition along with other works at the Gallery by booking a free timed ticket through the Gallery's website artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au

4. How to get a piece of lifesaving equipment

DOES your sporting group need help purchasing a lifesaving piece of equipment?

Sporting groups in Tweed can now apply for a grant from the NSW Government's Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said it is vital facilities are equipped to respond to life-threatening situations.

"With more and more people remaining active at an older age, early access to a defibrillator could mean the difference between life and death in the event of a cardiac arrest," he said.

"That's why it's crucial our clubs and councils are equipped to respond to these life-threatening emergencies."

The program closes April 12, 2021.

For more information visit sport.nsw.gov.au/clubs/grants/defibrillator

5. Regional Youth Taskforce applications open

YOUNG people from the Tweed can now apply to be a part of next year's Regional Youth Taskforce, a Ministerial advocacy group which will have a direct line to government to raise local issues faced by friends and classmates.

Applications are now open for young people aged between 12 and 24 who want to have a say on the needs of their peers when it comes to services, programs and infrastructure in the region.

The Taskforce will be made up of 18 members who will meet regularly with the Minister for Regional Youth and other representatives from NSW Government agencies and cabinet.

"To young people in Tweed, this is your chance to be heard, to voice your opinion on local issues, represent your mates and peers and help make decisions that drive change in your own community," Tweed MP Geoff Provest said.

"Between drought, bushfire and COVID-19, the past year has placed significant new pressures on young people in regional communities and it is more important than ever the interests of our local youth are appropriately represented.

"We know each region has different challenges, so we are seeking an even representation of two members from each of the nine NSW regions and we are looking for applications from everybody, not just the best and brightest, but those who can talk with experience."

Travel costs and accommodation will be covered for Regional Youth Taskforce members travelling across NSW for meetings.

To find out more or submit an application visit www.nsw.gov.au/regional-nsw/regional-youth-taskforce

Applications are open now until October 18.

6. Local landscape the focus of showcase

Cedar Jeffs, Nubilous, 2020, oil on linen, 61 x 92cm. Image courtesy the artist.

NORTHERN NSW artist Cedar Jeffs' 'Brunswick Sky' also opened at the Tweed Regional Gallery on Friday.

Jeffs is an emerging artist based in Brunswick Heads with her work focusing on oil painting, drawing and collage.

A recurrent theme in her work is her love of the natural world and relationship with local landscapes.

In the series titled Brunswick Sky, Jeffs has featured Brunswick Heads beach as her subject. Painted during the summer of 2019/20, these works focus on the changing seascapes, and investigate her relationship with place, belonging and the landscapes of her home.

"Brunswick Sky is an exploration of both the ephemeral nature of the landscape and the emotional responses that evolve from close daily observation," she said.

"Large expanses of water and sky, light constantly changing and reflecting onto the ocean, clouds continually morphing into new shapes, or the ensuing darkness prior to a storm, all provide endless possibilities and inspiration."

7. Club hits back with cash splash

ANZ today announced Pottsville Beach Tennis Club as one of 20 recipients of its Community Grant program, helping support and develop local tennis clubs who deliver the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots program.

BALLS escaping the Pottsville Beach Tennis Club and rolling away will be a thing of the past thanks to a new grant.

The Tweed club is one of 20 recipients of ANZs Community Grant program which helps clubs who deliver the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots program.

The $10,000 cash injection will upgrade the facilities fencing and install curtain netting in between their main courts, allowing for less court cross over with players.

The club is also set to get merchandise, equipment, signage and access to a local ANZ specialist to help them with their finances.

ANZ Murwillumbah branch manager Jamie Baker said the Pottsville club is a wonderful

part of our community and a great supporter of ongoing grassroots tennis.

8. Temporary crossing supervisor confirmed

A NEW school crossing supervisor is helping students safely cross from the school bus pick-up and set-down area at Tweed Heads Public School.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said this measure was introduced last week following the current restrictions in place at the NSW-Queensland border.

"Due to current border restrictions implemented by the Queensland Government, the school bus cannot drop off or pick up students from its regular location next to the school entrance on Stuart Street," he said.

"The bus now uses a stop across the road, and the school principal has been escorting students across the road, which cannot continue for safety reasons.

"Transport for NSW initially used traffic controllers to assist students, but I am glad to see the allocation of a temporary school crossing supervisor has been fast-tracked, to ensure students can safely cross the road on their way to and from school while border restrictions remain in place."

Higher fines and demerit points apply within school zones, and the speed Adviser app is available to alert drivers when they enter an active school zone.

9. Mental fitness surfs way into Kingscliff

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor with Surfing NSW at the official launch at Maroubra Beach

KINGSCLIFF locals now have the chance to boost their mental fitness thanks to a five-way partnership led by Surfing NSW with funding from the NSW Government's Mental Health Sports Fund.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the 'Surfing Mental Health 360' program will bring together Surfing NSW, Batyr, Waves of Wellness, Man Anchor and the Rise Foundation to deliver programs aimed at boosting the mental health and wellbeing within the surfing community and beyond.

"This initiative will help connect boardriders' clubs, surf schools and high schools to trusted mental health organisations that can help them build resilience and improve wellbeing," he said.

"Surfing has a great way of bringing people together and this program will help people start conversations and educate the community about when it's time to reach out for specialist help."

10. Nominate your grandparents

IT'S time to say a thank you to the Tweed's grandparents by nominating your Local Grandparent of the Year.

The accolade is the highlight of Grandparents Day on October 25.

"There's no denying it's been tough on our grandparents this year with COVID-19 meaning they have had to isolate more than most to keep themselves safe," Tweed MP Geoff Provest said.

"That means they haven't been able to see their family members as much but they have still been there for us on the phone and via video calls whenever we need them."

"Grandparents Day is the perfect opportunity to show grandparents just how much they are loved and appreciated.

"We have some truly inspiring grandparents in Tweed and it would be great to see them honoured."

Nominations close at midnight on 27 September 2020.

For more information visit: www.grandparentsday.nsw.gov.au/