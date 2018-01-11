10 new restaurants and cafes you have to try

The General Store in Byron Bay has a carefully crafted seaside aesthetic including white exterior, wood floors, rustic seating and large umbrellas. Seen here after closing hours the store can often be found with a line out the door.

THE North Coast of NSW has a reputation for its foodies and amazing quirky restaurants alike.

But do you know, or have you tried, all the new restaurants and cafes that have opened their doors in the past six months?

Below you'll find a list of some of the most popular and newest food hubs we know of along to coast line.

Byron Bay:

1. Foxy Luu's

A fresh Asian street food service in a hip art haven by day and playful den by night.

Located in the North Byron Plaza, 90 Jonson Street Byron Bay.

Open from 11am till 8:30pm, Monday to Saturday (hours vary slightly for Sunday - closing at 8pm).

2. Safya

Serving Egyptian inspired food and speciality coffee, Safya has already made a huge impact on food culture in the Bay.

Located on the corner of Bay Lane and Fletcher Street, it has become one of many popular restaurants on the strip. At 8 Fletcher Street, Byron Bay.

Open from 6:30am to 4pm, Monday to Wednesday, with extended hours Thursday through Sunday, 6:30am to 10pm.

3. Taste of Melaka

The Malaysian cuisine at Taste of Melaka was still the talk of the Bay as more and more people try their unique dishes and vibe.

Also can be found on Fletcher Street within the Plaza.

Open 5pm to 10pm Monday to Friday.

4. Light Years

Vietnamese and South East Asian food on a sun filled patio was what you an expect at Light Years.

Bookings are required as it has become extremely popular after recently reopening.

Located in the plaza at 3/17 Lawson Street Byron Bay.

Open from 5pm till 10pm Monday to Sunday.

5. Ryce

New restuarant in Byron Bay called Ryce situated where the old Hogs Breath cafe used to be. Marc Stapelberg

In its third week since opening Ryce has already made a name for itself with plenty of Facebook reviews going up and more and more people making the venture up the stairs to gorgeous restaurant with ocean views.

The menu provides a mixture of Asian fusion dishes and drinks all with a modern twist.

Located at 4 Jonson Street Byron Bay, where the former Hog's Breath Cafe was, you can enjoy the views and vibe of Byron from up above.

Open from 12pm to 11pm ,Tuesday through Sunday and from 3pm till 11pm on Mondays.

6. Duk

Byron Bay's new Chinese restaurant DUK.

This new Chinese Restaurant opened its doors less than 2 months ago.

The eatery offers a refined menu with a mixture of modern and authentic Chinese cuisine.

You will find it located on the strip of popular Asian cuisines on Bay Lane. At 9 Bay Lane, Byron Bay).

7. The General Store

One month on and the new Byron Bay cafe and general store was still as popular as ever.

The owners vision was the create a great hangout for locals, while bringing back the block to its original roots.

Located at 26 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay, open Monday through Sunday, 6:30am to 2:30pm.

Ballina:

8. Old Quarter Coffee Merchants

Their mission statement was to harness the power to bring the highest quality, speciality coffee straight from the farmers.

All coffee was sourced from small scale farmers and farmer owned cooperatives.

Located on Endevour Close, Ballina, the coffee shop opens from 7:30am to 2:30pm, Monday through Friday. Closed on weekends.

9. The Kitchen Cafe

A popular Ballina coffee spot with freshly roasted local coffee.

They pride themselves with all produce locally sourced with gluten and dairy free options also on the menu.

They also daylight as a mini florist, with fresh flowers available every day.

You can find them at 38 Links Avenue, East Ballina, open 6am till 2pm everyday.

10. Brighton Street Cafe

This new fish and chips and ice-cream cafe opened its doors just last month.

Formerly known at the Shaws Bay Takeaway, it is located 5 Brighton Street, Ballina.

Open 9:30am to 9pm.

