10 new bridges at Kyogle will finally get names

KYOGLE councillors will tonight vote on the names of 10 new bridges across the local government area.
The council says the bridges set to get named have been recently completed, nearing completion or contracted for replacement.
At the moment, the bridges haven't been formally named and each bridge is being called by an "anecdotal name”, so the council is proposing to advertise and call for submissions on the following bridge names:
- Boyle Bridge - Gradys Creek Rd, over tributary, 5.15km from Summerland Way
- Herd Bridge - Gradys Creek Rd, over tributary, 5.6km from Summerland Way
- Davies Bridge - Gradys Creek Rd, over tributary, 6.5km from Summerland Way
- Murray Bridge - Gradys Creek Rd, over tributary, 10.5km from Summerland Way
- Jack Hurley Bridge - Gradys Creek Rd, over Gradys Creek, 13.9km from Summerland Way
- McIntosh Bridge - Lions Rd, over gully, 580m from Gradys Creek Rd
- Collins Creek Bridge - Collins Creek Rd, over Collins Creek, 16.6km from Summerland Way
- Boorabee Park Bridge - Back Creek Rd, over Back Creek, 7.4km from Bently Rd
- Jacksons Bridge - McClelland Rd, over Jerrys Creek, 0.47km from Williams Rd
- Hogan Bridge - Sawpit Creek Rd, over Findon Creek, 20m from Findon Creek Rd.