10 most storm affected towns on the Northern Rivers

Some of the damage from a storm that hit Coraki on January 29, 2016. Lesley Cargill

THE Richmond-Tweed region - which includes Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay - is the fifth most storm-affected area in New South Wales, according to new data released by NRMA.

The Northern Rivers claimed 5 per cent of all home storm claims in NSW in the last financial year.

In this area, the top 10 most storm-affected suburbs/towns were:

1. Alstonville

2. Brooklet

3. Newrybar

4. Wollongbar

5. Casino

6. Lennox Head

7. Ballina

8. Bangalow

9. Tregeagle

10. Goonellabah.

With storm season already under way, NRMA Insurance has teamed up with the SES to encourage people to prepare for wild weather.

They have released new behavioural research which shows people continue to underestimate the damage that storms can cause.

Three quarters (74 per cent) of those surveyed in NSW say they do not think storms are the most costly natural disaster to hit the state every year, and only 37 per cent of people take steps to prepare their homes for storms.

NRMA Insurance's Safer Communities executive general manager, Ramana James, said the results of the research were "concerning”.

"Despite the significant damage severe storms can cause, many Australians are still underestimating the impact of storms,” he said.

"Together with the NSW SES, we're urging everyone whether you live in an apartment in a city, or a house in a regional area, to take the time now to prepare for storm season.

"While the effects of the drought in NSW have been well documented, it's important people do not view the looming storm season as drought relief.

"Rain events and storm events are very different.

"Storms feature short, heavy bursts of rain that can cause flash flooding as well as violent winds and lightning strikes that can leave a trail of destruction in their place.

"While severe weather can strike at any time, storm season sees the likelihood of storms increase, so little acts like trimming branches, clearing your gutters and securing loose items in your garden or on your balcony can make a big difference when severe weather strikes.”

NSW SES Commissioner Mark Smethurst said that a few simple actions can significantly reduce potential damage and the need to call NSW SES volunteers for help.

"During the last storm season, NSW SES volunteers responded to over 18,000 storm and flood related calls for assistance, and up to a third of these could have been prevented,” he said.

"Trimming overhanging trees and branches, cleaning gutters and downpipes, checking your roof is in good repair and securing and putting away loose items all help reduce the chance of costly damage and potential injury.”

For more tips on storm preparation and flexible ways to volunteer with the NSW SES, visit their website: www.ses.nsw.gov.au.