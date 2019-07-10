10 most expensive homes sold on Northern Rivers this week

THE real estate market is strong on the Northern Rivers, with agents selling three properties over the million-dollar mark in the past week.

And one of those was well above that mark, selling for $3.4 million.

This special Ballina Shire property was described by marketing agents McGrath Ballina as a "beautiful macadamia lifestyle property".

It has its own private airstrip and "stunning views" on 98 acres, with a master-built five-bedroom home and pool, as well as a 6500-tree orchard.

These were the top 10 real estate sales on the Northern Rivers over the past week, according to RP Data figures: