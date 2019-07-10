Menu
This Pearces Creek property recently sold for $3.4 million.
10 most expensive homes sold on Northern Rivers this week

Harrison Astbury
by
10th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
THE real estate market is strong on the Northern Rivers, with agents selling three properties over the million-dollar mark in the past week.

And one of those was well above that mark, selling for $3.4 million.

This special Ballina Shire property was described by marketing agents McGrath Ballina as a "beautiful macadamia lifestyle property".

It has its own private airstrip and "stunning views" on 98 acres, with a master-built five-bedroom home and pool, as well as a 6500-tree orchard.

These were the top 10 real estate sales on the Northern Rivers over the past week, according to RP Data figures:

  • 721 Houghlahans Creek Rd, Pearces Creek: $3.4 million (McGrath - Ballina)
  • 23 Parmenters Rd, Wilsons Creek: $2.5 million (Bangalow Real Estate)
  • 167 Rous Rd, Rous: $1.08 million (LJ Hooker Alstonville)
  • 95 Orana Rd, Ocean Shores: $880,000 (Byron Shire Real Estate - Brunswick Heads)
  • 40 Whitbys Lane, Goodwood Island: $860,000 (LJ Hooker Maclean)
  • 130 Reardons Lane, Swan Bay: $860,000 (LJ Hooker Evans Head)
  • 2 The Crest, Lennox Head, $835,000 (McGrath - Ballina)
  • 105 Willowbank Dr, Alstonvale: $800,000 (Century 21 Plateau Lifestyle - Alstonville)
  • 1/34 Kell Mather Dr, Lennox Head: $775,000 (Elders Real Estate - Lennox Head)
  • 2 Stewarts Rd, Clunes: $770,000 ( Bangalow Real Estate).
