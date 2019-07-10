10 most expensive homes sold on Northern Rivers this week
THE real estate market is strong on the Northern Rivers, with agents selling three properties over the million-dollar mark in the past week.
And one of those was well above that mark, selling for $3.4 million.
This special Ballina Shire property was described by marketing agents McGrath Ballina as a "beautiful macadamia lifestyle property".
It has its own private airstrip and "stunning views" on 98 acres, with a master-built five-bedroom home and pool, as well as a 6500-tree orchard.
These were the top 10 real estate sales on the Northern Rivers over the past week, according to RP Data figures:
- 721 Houghlahans Creek Rd, Pearces Creek: $3.4 million (McGrath - Ballina)
- 23 Parmenters Rd, Wilsons Creek: $2.5 million (Bangalow Real Estate)
- 167 Rous Rd, Rous: $1.08 million (LJ Hooker Alstonville)
- 95 Orana Rd, Ocean Shores: $880,000 (Byron Shire Real Estate - Brunswick Heads)
- 40 Whitbys Lane, Goodwood Island: $860,000 (LJ Hooker Maclean)
- 130 Reardons Lane, Swan Bay: $860,000 (LJ Hooker Evans Head)
- 2 The Crest, Lennox Head, $835,000 (McGrath - Ballina)
- 105 Willowbank Dr, Alstonvale: $800,000 (Century 21 Plateau Lifestyle - Alstonville)
- 1/34 Kell Mather Dr, Lennox Head: $775,000 (Elders Real Estate - Lennox Head)
- 2 Stewarts Rd, Clunes: $770,000 ( Bangalow Real Estate).