SEASTAR: 2 Seastar Court, Byron Bay, sold for $1.5 million last week.
Property

10 most expensive homes sold here this week

Harrison Astbury
by
16th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
THE Northern Rivers has expansive natural beauty, and some expensive property.

In the last week, three homes sold for more than $1 million, with the highest price being $1.5 million.

That accolade belongs to 2 Seastar Court in Byron Bay.

Sold by Jeremy Bennett at Byron Bay Property Sales, this home is described as possessing a "tranquil atmosphere in a great family neighbourhood”.

With four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage, 2 Seastar Court runs off Beachcomber Drive, in one of the most sought-after areas of Byron.

It features open-plan living, and is within walking distance to beaches, walking trails and shops.

Mullumbimby also featured heavily in this week's top 10, with the other nine most expensive properties sold being:

  • $1,320,000: 26 Dress Circle Drive, Ballina - One Agency, Ballina
  • $1,180,000: 23 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park - Ray White, Byron Bay
  • $980,000: 90 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park - Purple Bricks NSW
  • $895,000: 62 Sandstone Crescent, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head
  • $805,000: 14 Tranquil Place, Alstonville - LJ Hooker, Alstonville
  • $790,000: 20 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby - Scot Fuller Real Estate, Byron Bay
  • $777,000: 41 Panorama Drive, Alstonville - LJ Hooker, Alstonville
  • $750,000: 7 Kurrajong Street, Mullumbimby - Chincogan, Mullumbimby
  • $730,000: 40 New City Road, Mullumbimby - Chincogan, Mullumbimby.

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.

Lismore Northern Star

