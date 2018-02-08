$10 million extension of aged care facility

Government funding for the Whiddon Group means they can extend offer more places at their aged care facility in Kyogle.

FUNDING of almost $5 million will provide more available places for residents at an aged care facility in Kyogle.

Whiddon are delighted to have successfully secured close to $5 million in funding from the Australian Government's Regional Jobs Investment Package to enable a $10 million aged care growth project in Kyogle.

The Regional Jobs Investment Package supports economic growth and job creation in regional Australia and will allow the not-for-profit aged care provider to undertake a project to grow the number of residential places at their Kyogle aged care home from 40 to 63, and as a result, increase our staffing numbers.

Whiddon CEO, Mr Chris Mamarelis welcomed the news and said the funding will help ensure that Whiddon are meeting the current and future needs of older people in Kyogle.

"This is fantastic news for the Kyogle community; without this support the project, which would cost close to $10 million, would not be possible. Thanks to the funding, together with our investment of $5million, we can deliver a 23 place extension to our Kyogle home to help meet the needs of the local region for high quality aged care places.

"I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the community members who supported our funding application, and Page MP, Mr Kevin Hogan, who has supported Whiddon to achieve a number of important aged care growth projects in the region.

"Whiddon has a strong commitment to caring for older Australians in rural, regional and remote areas and this project will help us further invest and grow in this region. It will provide more jobs, including new positions at our aged care home in nursing care, hospitality and hotel services, along with 94 construction jobs during the building phase and an annual $1 million contribution to the region following its completion.”

Construction is expected to take around 12 months to complete and will commence in late 2018, following additional planning and Development Application approval phases.

The project includes:

. Construction of a new wing at Whiddon Kyogle with 23 new aged care places that were allocated in the 2016 Aged Care Approvals Round

. A range of accommodation options, including single and double rooms with ensuites, dementia specific and high care

. Secure courtyards to promote outdoor living and ready access to gardens

. A new servery to service two dining rooms

. New laundry to service a larger aged care home with additional residents

The $220 million Regional Jobs and Investment Package supports the Australian Government's commitment to stimulate economic growth in Australian regions.