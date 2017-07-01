18°
News

$10 million expansion of St Andrews Ballina retirement village

Hamish Broome
| 1st Jul 2017 6:00 AM
COMFORTABLE LIVING: A digital image of St Andrews' new three-bedroom, double garage townhouses under construction in Ballina.
COMFORTABLE LIVING: A digital image of St Andrews' new three-bedroom, double garage townhouses under construction in Ballina. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CONSTRUCTION is set to begin next week on a major expansion of St Andrews Ballina Retirement Villages worth an estimated $10 million.

The project to build 15 three-bedroom, double garage units at 127-129 Cherry St is catering to the burgeoning demand for independent living arrangements from retirees.

Local building firm Woollam Constructions were engaged to complete the works with a completion date anticipated early 2018.

St Andrews Ballina already operates a 123 bed nursing home in Bentinck St as well as 86 existing two-bedroom villa homes in the region. The not-for-profit organisation is also a major local employer.

Chairman of the St. Andrews property committee Gary Tully said the demand for existing villas encouraged the St Andrews board to invest in the new units.

"Eighteen months ago St Andrews purchased a prime parcel of land overlooking Cawarra Park and fronting the North Creek foreshore area,” Mr Tully said.

"The design of these villas will allow the owners to stay in their own home longer without the need to access a more acute care style of living.

"The single storey villas comply with the seniors living town planning code which means that they are disabled friendly and can be connected to a Tunstall call system which provides emergency help if needed.

"Attention has also been paid to providing the best possible views for those who may be house bound.”

Mr Tully noted that people's expectations about retirement had increased since the two-bedroom villas were built more than 20 years ago.

"While the two bedroom units are enormously popular these new ones probably cater better to existing expectations,” he said.

He said the land was conveniently located to the Ballina hospital, shopping centres, churches, and the bowling club, as well as public transport.

The new units will be priced between $550,000 to $650,000, and offer completely independent and private living arrangements, with the option of joining existing St Andrews activities if desired.

St Andrews has also recently completed a $2 million refurbishment of the Bentinck St nursing home facility, with six new high care beds and kitchen renovations.

For further information contact Julianne Winchester at St. Andrews on 6620 5810. 　

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina retirement villages st andrews ballina

First Johnny, now Aquaman to film at North Coast headland

First Johnny, now Aquaman to film at North Coast headland

Decision made at hastily-convened extraordinary meeting of Tweed Shire councillors yesterday

Fishing for fresh hope

HOPEFUL: Nicole Tuhou from NORTEC, Cherie Heale from Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce and Lee Sherman from Nortec with some of the ex-employees of the Brunswick Fishing Company hoping to find new jobs.

Brunswick Heads workers trying to find a way ahead

Your chance to dive to a midget submarine

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: The Japanese midget submarine M24 wreck off Sydney's northern beaches.

Get to see the submarine which entered Sydney Harbour

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Roezi Cakar and Rod Sellwood of Bangalow Farm at the Byron Markets with their massive Daikon radishes.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from

Local Partners

Where to get your free nutella treats

"THIS is the only thing getting me through my ancient history assessment and I love Nutella so much.”

Ground-breaking research to supply Asian sushi market

Associate Professor Symon Dworjanyn and federal Member for Cowper Mr Luke Hartsuyker, with sea urchins bound for export to Japan.

Sea urchin research taps into Japanese export market

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

Ten fantastic things to do this week

DELICIOUS: Ballina RSL Club executive Chef, Blake Seymour, with a plate of Balinese pork curry and butter milk pannacotta at the Ballina Food and Wine Festival 2015.

Food, wine, theatre, culture, arts, music and ballet, among others

Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole double the country comfort

BALANCE: Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey are touring to perform songs from their album Great Country Songbook Vol 2.

Music collaborators Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole are hitting the Coast

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

PHOTOS: Muriel's Wedding tip of the iceberg in Tweed's film history

Nadia McDougall sets up the display of Toni Collette wedding dress from the Movie Muriel's Wedding

Tweed's film history showcased amid Hastings blockbuster controversy

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1067 sqm block with rear...

Premiere Large Block With Elevation &amp; Views

8 Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Residential Land 0 0 $600,000 to...

Roundhouse Place sits at one of the highest points of Ocean Shores yet is only 1km to the beach, 700m to the local shops and 500m to the Ocean Shores golf course...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

First Home Buyers &amp; Investors – A Rare Opportunity

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Spacious Family Living In Sought After Ewingsdale

Lot 23/22 Avocado Crescent, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 2 $1,100,000 to...

Set on a beautiful level and cleared 4723m2 corner block, this property offers private, rural ambiance with the convenience of being only 5km's to Byron Bay's...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!