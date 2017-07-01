$10 million expansion of St Andrews Ballina retirement village

COMFORTABLE LIVING: A digital image of St Andrews' new three-bedroom, double garage townhouses under construction in Ballina.

CONSTRUCTION is set to begin next week on a major expansion of St Andrews Ballina Retirement Villages worth an estimated $10 million.

The project to build 15 three-bedroom, double garage units at 127-129 Cherry St is catering to the burgeoning demand for independent living arrangements from retirees.

Local building firm Woollam Constructions were engaged to complete the works with a completion date anticipated early 2018.

St Andrews Ballina already operates a 123 bed nursing home in Bentinck St as well as 86 existing two-bedroom villa homes in the region. The not-for-profit organisation is also a major local employer.

Chairman of the St. Andrews property committee Gary Tully said the demand for existing villas encouraged the St Andrews board to invest in the new units.

"Eighteen months ago St Andrews purchased a prime parcel of land overlooking Cawarra Park and fronting the North Creek foreshore area,” Mr Tully said.

"The design of these villas will allow the owners to stay in their own home longer without the need to access a more acute care style of living.

"The single storey villas comply with the seniors living town planning code which means that they are disabled friendly and can be connected to a Tunstall call system which provides emergency help if needed.

"Attention has also been paid to providing the best possible views for those who may be house bound.”

Mr Tully noted that people's expectations about retirement had increased since the two-bedroom villas were built more than 20 years ago.

"While the two bedroom units are enormously popular these new ones probably cater better to existing expectations,” he said.

He said the land was conveniently located to the Ballina hospital, shopping centres, churches, and the bowling club, as well as public transport.

The new units will be priced between $550,000 to $650,000, and offer completely independent and private living arrangements, with the option of joining existing St Andrews activities if desired.

St Andrews has also recently completed a $2 million refurbishment of the Bentinck St nursing home facility, with six new high care beds and kitchen renovations.

For further information contact Julianne Winchester at St. Andrews on 6620 5810.