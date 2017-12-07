10 major road projects ticked off council's list

ROAD reconstruction, recycling, flood recovery and roundabouts were among the significant projects completed by Byron Shire Council this year.

Byron Shire Council's general manager Ken Gainger said the 2016/17 annual report highlighted the operations of the council.

In a snapshot, the council completed the following during the 2016/17 financial year:

10 major road reconstruction projects

Resealed a total 13.5km of road

18 major contracts awarded

200kg of phones, batteries and light bulbs collected in speciality recycling stations.

"We (also) opened the new North Ocean Shores sports field which is a great space for residents in the north of the shire," Mr Gainger said.

"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie had a severe impact on parts of our community - council lobbied hard for government support and was successful in its applications for natural disaster funding for the repair of council infrastructure and Disaster Recovery funding for affected residents and businesses.

"We also developed the Rural Land Use Strategy, which has since been adopted by the council.

"This is an important document that tries to find the balance between development and preserving our villages and districts and our rich and beautiful farm land."

Byron Shire Council staff worked with the community to develop town and village masterplans for Byron Bay, Bangalow and Mullumbimby and the council also hosted an affordable housing summit to shine the light on an increasing challenge in the region.

"Our tourism industry is ever growing and we continue to grapple with how to provide infrastructure for around two million tourists," Mr Gainger said.

"Pay parking is going some way to providing some revenue from tourists but Council continues to lobby the NSW Government for answers to this problem which is not going away.

"Council was awarded a special rate variation which allows us to invest specifically in infrastructure such as roads and bridges, areas which have been historically chronically underfunded.

"Our residents constantly tell us that they are tired of the poor condition of our roads and the special rate variation will see $40 million allocated to infrastructure spending in 2017/18.

"I am pleased to be able to report that in 2016/17 we met all of our financial targets set by the NSW Government and we completed 97% of our actions from our Operational Plan."