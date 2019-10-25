10 lunches for under $10
SCRATCHING your head as to what to get for lunch?
Check out these 10 local lunch ideas for $10 and under.
Quarter chicken and chips - $9.50
Chicken Mania: Coles Shopping Centre, Goonellabah
Seafood sampler with chips - $9.90
Grill Shack: Cnr of Ballina Rd and Dawson St, Lismore
Crumbed prawns and salad - $10
Ghetto Babe Street Eats: 21 Star Court Arcade, Lismore
Bacon and egg brioche - $7
The French Bench: 3/39 Woodlark Street, Lismore
Dressed Avo (sourdough bread topped with smashed avo, sprout salad, toasted seeds and olive oil) - $10
Flock: 49 Woodlark St, Lismore
Small pizza and drink - $9.95
Mr Mozarella: Shop 7, 44 Carrington Street, Lismore
Calamari and chips - $8
Fat Freddy's: 29 Rous Rd, Goonellabah
Chunky pepper steak pie - $5.50
Lismore Pie Cart: Magellan Street, Lismore
Rump steak, chips and salad - $10
Wollongbar Tavern: 53 Simpson Ave, Wollongbar
Any curry on the menu with rice and a naan - $10
Indian Mumtaj Lismore: 35 Woodlark St, Lismore