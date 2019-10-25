Menu
FRESH AND DELICIOUS: Ghetto Babe's crumbed prawns and salad is only $10 this week.
10 lunches for under $10

Chyna Hayden
by
25th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
SCRATCHING your head as to what to get for lunch?

Check out these 10 local lunch ideas for $10 and under.

Quarter chicken and chips - $9.50

Chicken Mania: Coles Shopping Centre, Goonellabah

Seafood sampler with chips - $9.90

Grill Shack: Cnr of Ballina Rd and Dawson St, Lismore

Crumbed prawns and salad - $10

Ghetto Babe Street Eats: 21 Star Court Arcade, Lismore

Bacon and egg brioche - $7

The French Bench: 3/39 Woodlark Street, Lismore

Dressed Avo (sourdough bread topped with smashed avo, sprout salad, toasted seeds and olive oil) - $10

Flock: 49 Woodlark St, Lismore

Small pizza and drink - $9.95

Mr Mozarella: Shop 7, 44 Carrington Street, Lismore

Calamari and chips - $8

Fat Freddy's: 29 Rous Rd, Goonellabah

Chunky pepper steak pie - $5.50

Lismore Pie Cart: Magellan Street, Lismore

Rump steak, chips and salad - $10

Wollongbar Tavern: 53 Simpson Ave, Wollongbar

Any curry on the menu with rice and a naan - $10

Indian Mumtaj Lismore: 35 Woodlark St, Lismore

