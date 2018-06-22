10 luminous things to do this weekend

1. Lismore Lantern Parade: The Lismore Lantern Parade is an annual community arts festival held on or around the Winter Solstice happening this Saturday. The festival celebrates community, art and nature with arts, crafts, workshops, regional cuisine, markets, a spectacular parade, lanterns, bands, street theatre, music, carnival dancers, illuminated puppets, fire art and pyrotechnics and more. This year the parade will conclude at the Lismore Quadrangle. Kids Arts Fest at The Lismore Quadrangle and Youth Hub plus the Market deLight at the Back Alley Gallery from 12 noon. Parade from 5.30pm from Molesworth St to The Quadrangle. Fireworks and bonfire at The Quadrangle from 6.30pm. Free event but bring cash to donate to the bucketeers on the night. For details visit lanternparade.com.

2. Lismore Friendship Festival: A free, fun-filled, family outdoor event acknowledging the regional Italian heritage. Celebrations will include music, dancing, performances, food, wine, displays and games for all ages. An opportunity to celebrate the spirit of community by being 'Italian for the day' and recognising Lismore's connection to sister cities Conegliano and Vittorio Veneto in northern Italy. At Spinks Park, Molesworth St, Lismore, from 10am to 3pm.

3. Science Circus in Ballina and Byron Bay: Spin yourself until you're dizzy, compare your reflexes to a Formula 1 driver and see your fingertips under the microscope with the Shell Questacon Science Circus. The Science Circus and its colourful semi-trailer will roll into town to stage an exhibition of its pop-up science centre. Visitors of all ages can enjoy more than 40interactive science exhibits and watch spectacular science shows as Science Circus presenters hold fire in their hands, lie on a bed of nails and levitate beach balls. The Science Circus comprises 16 postgraduate students studying a Master of Science Communication Outreach at the Australian National University. At Cavanbah Centre, 249 Ewingsdale Road, Byron Bay, this Saturday 10am-3pm and at the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre, Park Lane, on Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

4. Rappville Cattle Dog Trials and Bull Riding: Bull riding and working cattle dog trials will be held at Rappville on the weekend. The Memorial Cattle Dog Trials being held on the Saturday and Sunday, while the bull ride will take place under lights after the dog trial on Saturday evening. The dog trial has been held for the past eight years honouring local men Jack Richards, Rex McLennan and Ian Ensby, three lcoals who worked tirelessly in a number of roles over many years for the benefit of the Rappville community. This year's dog trial event will start at 7am Saturday. Admission is free. The bull ride is being held for the first time and will feature an open, novice and junior bull rides, a feature bull ride, open bullock ride, steer and poddy rides. There will also be an buck jump exhibition. This is the first rodeo event held at Rappville in more than 40 years. At the Rappville Sports Ground this weekend. Bull ride costs: $15 for a family or $10 single ticket. Gates open at 5pm.

5. Delicious party in Lismore: It's time to put on your dancing disco boots for Delicious, featuring Sydney DJ Matt Vaughan. Playing anything from house to techno to disco to funk, Matt Vaughan likes to surprise as much as satisfy a dancefloor, and entertain your mind as well as your body. Joining Matt Vaughan on the decks will be Frou Frou resident Craig Wilson (aka DJ 1iSAMURAi). At the Lismore City Bowlo this Saturday, 9pm-2am. $15.

6. Vox Caldera in Lismore and Ballina: Opening with Tota Pulchra Est by Scandinavian composer Ola Gjeilo, Vox Caldera's Into The Light performance will delve back centuries to the Italian sunshine of Monteverdi with some madrigals and his magnificent Magnificat for six voices. A sixteen-part a capella arrangement of Gustav Mahler's Ich Bin Der Welt Abhanden will start the second half, followed by Poulenc's dazzling Gloria. Soprano Gaynor Morgan and mezzo-soprano Sara Saint-Saens will be featured.The group's director Nicholas Routley will conduct. At St Mary's Anglican Church, corner of Burnet and Norton Sts, Ballina, and at St Carthage's Cathedral, 6 Leycester Street, Lismore, this Sunday at 2pm. Cost $25.

7. HMS Pinafore in Ballina: Ballina Players presents the musical comedy HMS Pinafore by Gilbert and Sullivan, directed and choreographed by Jaime Sheehan, with musical directors Warwick Binney and Marie Caldwell. Originally produced in the 1870s as a comic opera, a much more up- to-date version was created by Essgee Productions. At the Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For details visit ballinaplayers.com.au.

8. Lady Windermere's Fan screening in Byron Bay: This new production of Oscar Wilde's social comedy Lady Windermere's Fan was filmed live at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, starring Jennifer Saunders as the Duchess of Berwick, marking her return to the West End stage for the first time in more than 20 years. Please note: This is a screening of the theatre performance, recorded live at the Vaudeville Theatre, London. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson Street, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 1pm.

9. Thomas E.S. Kelly's Mis[Conceive] in Lismore: Extracting contemporary motifs from Aboriginal archetypes, [Mis]Conceive's hip-hop, physical percussion and rhythmic cultural pattern is expressive and immediate. Through continuous Aboriginal dance, the piece rejects, reveals and re-educates modern (mis)-understandings of Indigeneity. [Mis]Conceive argues that 'knowledge' does not equal comprehension. Books are not their covers. One size does not fit all. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, from Friday, June 29, 7.30pm.

10. Ay Pachanga In Lismore: Ay Pachanga is the Latin party of the year. Following sell-out shows in Sydney, Ay Pachanga celebrates the world's largest Latin label, Fania Records, transforming Lismore into a buzzing party filled with Latin-Jazz and salsa rhythms. Music Director Martin Taylor (Mucho Mambo) is returning with his stellar line-up of top Australians musicians, performing famous Latin sounds of the 1960s and 1970s: Latin boogaloo, salsa and mambo. Joining them on stage are award winning dancers in a colourful showcase, celebrating the street styles of Latin New York in the Fania era. At the Lismore Italo Australian Club, 34 Barrow Ln, North Lismore, on Friday, June 29, from 7.30pm.