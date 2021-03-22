10 locations that have copped the most rain so far

The Bureau of Meteorology said flooding is expected for much of the NSW coast on Monday, including parts of the Northern Rivers.

Monday has been the wettest day of 2021 so far, according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Rainfall stats also offer an idea of the areas most affected by heavy rain, and others that have been spared so far.

BOM forecaster Helen Reid said the bureau's hydrology gauges detected high levels of rain in Houghlahans Creek at 198mm and Alstonville with 187.8mm up to 9am Monday.

Ms Reid said the topography of a certain area can affect rain readings.

"It's not a thunderstorm that just got one place and not another, it's a whole lot of places that have picked up (high rain)," she said.

"There might have been pockets of heavier rainstorm close to a thunderstorm, but sometimes the landscape, the topography or wether the rain gauge is located at one side of the hill or another can bring a very different result."

Daily precipitation data from BOM's weather stations showed the 10 areas most affected by rain in the last 24 hours until 9am Monday.

1. Nashua (Wilsons River):

This station recorded 198mm of rain as of 9am Monday, 51mm on Sunday, 0mm on Saturday and 13mm on Friday.

It is also higher than the highest recorded rainfall so far in the area, with 171mm on March 31, 2017.

2. Mcleans Ridges (Lascott Drive):

This station recorded 150.8mm of rain as of 9am Monday, 36mm on Sunday, 0mm on Saturday and 12.6mm on Friday.

The highest recorded rainfall event at this station this month was March 31, 2017, with 227.4mm in 24 hours.

3. Byron Bay (Jacaranda Drive):

This station recorded 146mm of rain as of 9am Monday, 18.6mm on Sunday, 17.2mm on Saturday and 13.4mm on Friday.

Monday's 146mm figure is the highest for the month and the year so far, with 128.6mm on February 20.

The highest recorded rainfall event at this station this month was March 13, 1991, with 296.3mm.

4. Byron Bay (Cape Byron AWS):

This station recorded 134.2mm of rain as of 9am Monday, 14.2mm on Sunday, 41mm on Saturday and 18.6mm on Friday.

The highest recorded rainfall event at this station this month was March 16, 2017, with 162mm.

5. Ballina Airport:

Ballina Airport recorded 123.8mm of rain as of 9am Monday, 40mm on Sunday, 4mm on Saturday and 28mm on Friday.

The highest recorded rainfall event at this station this month was March 16, 2017, with 162mm.

The SES is urging people to take extra care this week.

6. Mullumbimby (Fairview Farm):

Mullumbimby recorded 121.6mm of rain as of 9am Monday, 80.2mm on Sunday, 8.8mm on Saturday and 25mm on Friday.

Monday's 121.6mm figure is the highest for the month and the year so far, with 103.6mm on February 20 as close second.

The highest recorded rainfall event at this station this month was March 31, 2017, with 362mm.

7. Boat Harbour (Rous River):

This station recorded 114mm of rain as of 9am Monday, 14mm on Sunday, 5mm on Saturday and 5mm on Friday.

Monday's 114mm figure is the highest for the month and the year so far, followed by 97mm on January 19.

The highest recorded rainfall event at this station this month was March 31, 2017, with 478mm.

8. Murwillumbah (Dungay):

This station recorded 110mm of rain as of 9am Monday, 67mm on Sunday, 7mm on Saturday and 5.2mm on Friday.

Monday's 110mm figure is the highest for the month and the year so far, followed by 92.2mm on January 19.

The highest recorded rainfall event at this station this month was March 19, 1978, with 316mm.

9. Murwillumbah (Bray Park):

Murwillumbah recorded 84mm as of 9am Monday, no data for Sunday, 5.6 on Saturday and 4.8mm on Friday.

Monday's 84mm figure is the highest for the month and the year so far, followed by 60mm on January 19.

The highest recorded rainfall event at this station this month was March 19, 1978, with 321mm in 24 hours.

10. Lismore Airport:

This station recorded 79.2mm as of 9am Monday, 5.6mm on Sunday, 29.6 on Saturday and 1.2mm on Friday.

Monday's 79.2mm figure is the highest for the month and the year so far.

The highest recorded rainfall event at this station this month was March 31, 2017, with 324.8mm in 24 hours.

Some villages and towns have been affected more than others by heavy rain in the Tweed and Northern Rivers areas.

Other areas received smaller amounts of rain, such as Eungella (Oxley River) with 80mm,

Uki (Tweed River) with 73mm and Tuncester (Leycester Creek) with 62mm, still the highest for those areas this year.

One area that seems to have evaded the rain has been Casino.

The Casino Airport station recorded 18mm of rain as of 9am Monday, 0mm on Sunday, 2mm on Saturday and 1.8mm on Friday.

This area has recorded more rainfall earlier this month, with 29.4mm of rain on March 9, 2020, as the highest so far.

* Some stations, such as The Channon, Coraki, Doon Doon, Meerschaum Vale, did not record rainfall for this period.

