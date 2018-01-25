10 hottest 'back to school' items

Xavier, 8, and Samuel, 11, Roberts, of Goonellabah get into their back to school supplies for 2018.

Back to school stationary tips: It is that time of year again where stationary is a hot selling item.

FROM broken pens to missing lunch-boxes, organising the kids to go back to school can sometimes be chaotic.

So how can you make the process easier?

Officeworks Lismore Store business manager Peter Walden said school kids were required to have "a lot of tech" these days.

"Laptops and tablets are the main two, USB sticks are a must, and scientific calculators are getting more advanced," Mr Walden said.

"The main calculator is fx-82 but some high school kids need ones with higher functions on it.

"The iPads are selling really well this year and we are actually the lowest price in the country for $397."

He said he expects a rush before school starts to go back on Monday.

"We are really starting to get busy now, but the next five days will be the biggest five days."

"We have plenty of stock and a team here ready to help with book lists and questions.

"There's a lot of different brands and the book lists aren't always easy to read so we've got an online decoder and one in store so customers can come in and we can show them the items...we can also show them the equivalent item which fits in with their school needs."

Here are the top selling items for everyone's back to school needs:

1. Megamonster scrapbook

2. Keji A4 exercise book 96 page and 48 page

3. Studymate book covers (comes in clear or a range of designs and patterns)

4. Casio scientific fx-82 calculator

5. 8GB Toshiba flash drive

6. Label maker for labelling school books, uniforms and property

7. 32GB Apple ipad ($397 from Officeworks)

8. Laptops (apple macs and other various brands)

9. Bostik Blu Stick

10. Studymate tote lunch bags

Remember to double check information from the school as most schools will send home letters and newsletters to update parents on the essential things you need to know.

Key things to keep an eye out for:

- School trips or events in the first few weeks back at school

- Items the school advises you buy (and those that they will provide for your child)

- School policies - particularly any that relate to school uniform or items they're allowed to bring to school