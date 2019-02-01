10 great 'summery' things to do this week

1. New The Plateau Community Markets in Alstonville: A new market has started at Alstonville. The Plateau Community Markets are now being held at the Alstonville Bowling Club, called Plateau Sports, on the first Saturday of each month. There is a market on this Saturday. It's a "make it, bake it, locally grown" market, which starts at 8am on the greens at the Deegan Dr bowling club. Prospective stall-holders can phone 6628 4097.

2. The Magical Mystical Altruistic Wonderful Nimbin Spiritual Fair: A selection of Australia's best psychics, including Monica Ward, Kym, Trizzie, Lizzie and Nimbin's own Jazmin Theadora will converge on the Nimbin Bush Theatre offering spiritual and clairvoyant readings and bringing with them a caravanserai of magical and mystical practitioners. With countless years between them of reading cards, palms, auras and energies these women are the authentic mystical channels with wisdom to share. Enter the Fair by a simple gold coin donation and then decide who to see and what to discover next. Quench your curiosity for the spiritual and metaphysical by the Mulgum Creek. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre Cafe, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 5pm.

3. Woodfordia at Eureka Hall: Woodfordia presents the Festival of Small Halls, with blues and country artist Liam Gerner from Melbourne, master musicians Fru Skagerrak from Norway and Sweden, joined by Sylvie Millard as support. With local bush poet Angus Thurgate as MC, the night will be one not to miss. Doors open at 6.30 with the main acts starting at 7.30pm. At Eureka Rd, Eureka, this Saturday from 6.30pm.

4. Get Active and Junior Sports Sign On Day in Alstonville: What's your sport or activity for 2019? If your into dancing, football, basketball, skating or any sports or activity, the Ballina Shire Get Active Expo will get you there. With more than 30 different sports and activities represented, you'll discover something exciting. Even if you are unsure what you want to do, there will be demonstrations and information to help you make up your mind. At the Alstonville Leisure & Entertainment Centre, 42-46 Commercial Rd, Alstonville, this Saturday from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

5. Broken Levee Brass Band in Lismore: The February Backyards gig has confirmed The Broken Levee Brass band. From the city beneath the sea to the city by the rivers, Broken Levee is Lismore's own New Orleans-style brasss band. A horn heavy explosion of funk, second line and jazz. With a big sound and a good time, Broken Levee Brass Band is heading to the Quad to get Lismore groovin'. At the Lismore Quadrangle, Cnr of Magellan and Keen Sts, Lismore, this Saturday from 6.30pm. Free.

6. Chicks Clothing Clear Out Market in Ballina: More than 20 stalls with women's clothing and accessories at bargain prices. Invite your girlfriends and make a morning of it. Coffee van on site, change rooms accessible and plenty of clothes. This is a cash-only event. At Wigmore Hall, 26 Swift St, Ballina, this Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

7. World Wetland Day celebrations in Casino: World Wetland Day will be celebrated this Sunday from 10am-2pm at the Casino Wetlands, beside Queensland Rd. It'll be fun for all the family with water misting, face painting, photography, art stall, bird watching, Scouts, Rous Water's hydrology display, sausage sizzle, coffee cart, Border Ranges - Richmond Valley Landcare Network and recycling information.

8. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink in Billinudgel: Arguably the most popular party on the Northern Rivers, this monthly charity dance event normally sells out in minutes, and it has donated so far $239,535 to 23 local grassroots charities. This month's DJs are Kosta Ellis (Superbreak) and Eva J plus Dale Stephen and Lord Sut. At the Billinudgel Hotel, 1 Wilfred St, Billinudgel, this Sunday from 2pm to 9.30pm.

9. Raw Comedy Byron Bay Heat: RAW Comedy Heats are on again from 7pm on Monday, February 4, at Byron Services Club. There is a full roster of local wannabe comedians who have signed up to compete for Total-Comedy-Glory and their right to claim the title of Winner of Byron Raw Comedy Heat 2019.The stakes are as high in this winner-takes-all comedy competition with the victor scoring also the automatic passage into the Queensland, RAW comedy finals. Hosted by Byron comedy matriarch Mandy Nolan, you never know who will be up on stage making gags about weird stuff we all do and say. Tickets are $15 from mandynolan.com.au or at the club.

10. Paddock Pizza Party in Mullumbimby: Now with a new location at the Mullumbimby Leagues Club, this weekly event offers plenty of parking at a super easy location, if you are stopping in after work, and a great spot for the kids to run around and burn-off there energy. DJ Monsieur Diop will be mixing up some crafty beats, offering a family-friendly night out option. At the Mullumbimby Leagues Club, Manns Rd, Mullumbimby, on Friday, February 8, from 4.30pm.