10 fun things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

1. Evans Head Fishing Classic

The popular Evans Head Fishing Classic continues this week, so get out your fishing rod and throw a line in. It's a flagship fishing tournament in the Australian fishing calendar and a perfect way to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays. The main prize draws and presentation will be held on Friday, July 19. For more information or to register, visit www.evansheadfishingclassic.com.au.

2. Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra

A THREE-DAY day school holiday workshop will be held from July 16-19 for students to participate in sectional and whole orchestral (tutti) workshop rehearsals under the guidance of expert local and guest tutors and conductors. All this hard work will culminate in a public performance for family, friends and fans to be held at Lismore City Hall, with the support of Norpa, from 6.30pm on July 18. The public concert includes performances from some smaller ensemble items in addition to the Orchestra and Junior ensembles. Phone 6621 2266 or visit www.nrcac.edu.au for more information.

3. Ocean Life Education

Ballina Fair will host Ocean Life Education and the interactive touch tanks on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 10am until 1pm. Ocean Life Education brings the sea to you, with fun and interactive marine education interactive touch tanks. See fascinating live marine animals, artefacts and fun facts. The Ocean Education interactive marine display aims to impact attitudes, beliefs and behaviours with the long-term outcome being sustainability of our marine environment.

4. Skullycandy Oz Grom Open

This prestigious junior surfing event continues in Lennox Head, with the last day of competition slated for Wednesday, July 17. The competition is renowned for the strongest line ups across the age groups of 12s to Pro Junior Age. Even as a non competitor, this is a great event to watch, with plenty of young talented surfers showing off their skills.

5. 2019 Bundjalung NAIDOC awards

The NAIDOC Awards and Ball night, on Wednesday July 17, is to acknowledge the achievement of individual community members and organisations across the Bundjalung footprint who have done great things and excelled within the community. Come along and enjoy a great evening with family and friends featuring a special performance by Dan Sultan. The event will be held at the Lismore Workers Club from 6pm. Cost: Adult $63. For more information visit www.lismoreworkers.com.au/naidoc.

6. School of Rock

Head along to Hothouse Music at Ballina on Wednesday, July 17, for a school holiday activity with a difference. Kids will be able to form a band and play songs with guidance from professional tutors. Workshops are designed for for kids 8+. Learn to play in a band, play guitar, bass or drum, or bring your own instrument. Limited places available. Cost: $60 per person. Hothouse Music is located at 2/105 River St, Ballina (above Brewsters Cafe). Email hothousemusic2477@gmail.com or phone 0422 782 141.

7. Disco dance party

Come along to the Ballina Library on Friday from 2pm to learn the actions to popular dance crazes such as the Nutbush, the Time Warp, Agadoo and the Chicken Dance. Then put your moves into action on the special dance floor complete with disco ball and flashing lights. This is a free event open to children and adults of all ages. For more information phone 6686 2831.

8. Animal Shelter Open Day

Ballina Shire Council is holding its Animal Shelter Open Day on Saturday, July 20, from 10am until noon. There will be tours of the shelter, where you will get to meet the rangers and enjoy a free coffee at the coffee van. The animal shelter is located at 59 Piper Drive, Ballina. For more information contact the Public and Environmental Health Section on 6686 1210.

9. Harnessing Heritage Horsepower Weekend

The heavy horses are back on Saturday and Sunday (July 20 and 21) and join a great line up of vintage horsepower machinery from days gone by. See the clydesdales go through their paces and the vintage cars, trucks, tractors, machinery, with tractor games, tractor pull, stationary engines, heavy horse events and demonstrations, tractor trek and markets. Grand parade on both days. Entry to the Casino Showgrounds for the event is by gold coin donation.

10. Splendour in the Grass

One of the country's most popular music festivals, Splendour in the Grass, will be held at North Byron Parklands from July 19-21. Headliners for the event include Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Foals. To check for available tickets, visit the resale facility via Moshtix at www.moshtix.com.au and search for "Splendour in the Grass”. For more information about the festival, set times, parking and other details, visit www.splendourinthegrass.com.