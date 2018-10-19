10 fun things to do on the Northern Rivers this weekend

1. North Coast National: Don't miss the biggest day of the Lismore Show, kicking off from 8am. The day's program includes the Dairy Spectacular, the woodchop competition, goat and chicken judging, beef events, entertainment under the Big Top plus all the rides, exhibits in the pavillion and sideshow alley. For more information visit the website: http://www.northcoastnational.com.au/

2. Federal Park Party: The 17th annual Federal Park Party will host its biannual Dog Show this Saturday from 12pm, with entertainment right through the afternoon and evening until 10pm. Entrants are encouraged to parade their costumed canines to vie for a number of awards. Competitors need to be microchipped and on a lead, and registered by 3.30pm. Entry is $2 per dog. This year's event features performances from the Romaniacs, Jesse Morris Band, Chad Wilkins, DJ's Scotty Brimstone and Pob, as well as some of the region's own homegrown performers. There will also be food, artisan, craft and second-hand stalls, as well as a busking competition, jumping castle and silent disco.

3. Medican workshop: Another big crowd is expected for the Nimbin HEMP Embassy's workshop. President Michael Balderstone said there would be many specialists, activists and healers for people to meet and talk to. Anyone is welcome to this day of talks and discussion. Saturday, 11am until 4.20pm. Entry by donation, the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd. Phone 6689 1111.

4. Ballina Street Food Festival: Roll up, roll up - the food trucks are coming back to town! Cherry Street Sports in Ballina will host their fourth street food feast on the green with all your fave gourmet street food trucks. There will be live music on stage, kids fun and activities and epic outdoor bar stocked up with tons of local craft beers plus classics. Free entry. Gluten free, veggie and vegan options. Family friendly. Saturday, 11am-8pm.

5. Big Scrub Rainforest Day: Now in its 20th year, this event will include guided walks, talks, workshops, presentations, stalls and information in a festival style day at the stunning location of Rocky Creek Dam. Learn something new, catch up on the latest developments in rainforest restoration, go on a guided walk and talk through the Rainforest & Water Reserve at Rocky Creek Dam. BYO picnic or purchase food and beverage available on the day and enjoy the fun environmental activities for the whole family. Sunday, 7am-3pm.

6. The Wonders of the Hannah Cabinet: Geoff Hannah and/or his students will present the wonders of his master craftsmanship at Lismore Regional Gallery on Sunday from 11am. This is a free event. Phone 6627 4600, www.facebook.com/LismoreRegionalGallery or www.lismoregallery.org

7. Byron Bay International Film Festival: The film festival continues on Saturday and Sunday, delivering an artistic, entertaining and innovative program at various venues in Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads and Murwillumbah. For the full program, visit https://www.bbff.com.au/

8. How to Pitch Your Idea workshop: Do you have an idea but no clue how to pitch that idea? Pitching is being able to make the case for the product, project or idea you intend to sell. Pitching has also become its own business and pitching well can be crucial to your success. Each start up will have four minutes to explain their idea to a panel of judges. The winner of the pitch competition will be flown to Sydney by Jobs NSW to pitch their idea at Regional Pitchfest, part of the Spark Festival. Upstairs Byron Community Centre, 69 Jonson Street, Byron Bay, on Monday from 4-7pm.

9. Baggy Blues tour: Far North Coast Country vs Far North Coast Coasties. Featuring local players and state players. NSW Blues cricketers young and old will tour NSW to help with raising awareness of mental health issues. The tour will feature a mental health workshop, all ages cricket clinic and a celebrity cricket match. Gates open at 4pm and there will be food vendors available on the night. Thursday, 6.30pm until 9.30pm. Free event. Oakes Oval, Dawson St, Lismore.

10. The Big Gig: Head to the Ballina RSL Club on Thursday night for The Big Gig, hosted by wickedly funny MC, Mandy Nolan with a lineup of hilarious comedians. A stand-up comedian for well over 28 years, audiences adore Mandy on stage, and around Byron Bay where she lives, Mandy-jokes are as much a part of the vernacular as any surf speak. Each week features two new comedians ready to make you laugh.