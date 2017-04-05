10 free workshops on future of our towns

READY FOR THE FUTURE: Izaak du Plooy and Cherie Holdsworth will be at the Future Towns workshops in Casino and Coraki.

IZAAK DU PLOOY'S last job before he moved to Casino was in the digital capability department of Telstra.

Now co-managing the Casino Travel Shoppe, he is keen to see if his knowledge can grow not only his own business but the town of Casino as well.

He will attend as many of the 10 workshops as he can at the Richmond Valley Council Future Towns event.

In terms of the digital landscape, "your reach is phenomenal", Mr du Plooy said.

"I want to get great ideas from other people at the workshops," he said. "Every time you meet someone, you learn something."

The council's economic development officer, Cherie Holdsworth, was keen to hear ideas for creating the conditions for economic success in Casino and Coraki.

Casino and Coraki were among 20 towns across New South Wales selected to receive $50,000 funding each for the Future Towns program.

The program supports 20 regional towns to help their small businesses become digital ready for the future and to consider innovative ways to undertake place-making activities, support economic growth through business facilitation and mentoring, and create the environmental conditions for business success.

Place-making workshops will be used to identify the economic priorities of the local businesses and help develop a priority project which might be delivered under the program, Ms Holdsworth said.

The digital readiness workshops were a great chance for businesses to expand their digital skills and will include some valuable training and opportunities to learn from experts.

All workshops are free and Richmond Valley business owners and operators are invited to attend.