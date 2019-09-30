10 fantastic things to do this week

AT THE BEACH: Nat Daily with the board he competed on in the 2014 Evans Head Malibu classic 9' Finals.

AT THE BEACH: Nat Daily with the board he competed on in the 2014 Evans Head Malibu classic 9' Finals. Nolan Verheij-Full

1.Twenty Years of Organics in Lismore:

At Lismore Showground, Alexandra Parade, Lismore, tomorrow from 7.30am to noon.

The Northern Rivers only Organic Growers Market invite you for a special birthday celebration: 20 years of the Lismore Organic Markets. As well as regular growers, organisers have invited local makers and growers to have a one-off stall for the day. The market will include organic flowers, a native bee display and kits to build a hive, mushroom display and growing information, hand-crafted jewellery, ceramics, organic chocolate, pecans, garden beds, plants and permaculture information. Treat your taste buds with beautiful food prepared from the growers' produce, organic coffee, live music, scarecrow competition, a children's art exhibition and demonstrations.

2. Spring Arts Exhibition in Nimbin:

At the Nimbin School of Arts, Town Hall, Cullen St, Nimbin, open now and until October 13, 10am to 4pm.

The annual Spring Arts Exhibition has been a feature presentation on Nimbin's cultural calendar for over 20 years. The exhibition presents an incredible variety of works by Nimbin's fine artists, craft workers, designers, photographers and installation artists.

The 2019 Spring Arts Exhibition will be open daily.

3. Evans Head Heritage Aviation Museum:

At the Heritage Aviation Museum, 61 Memorial Airport Drive, Evans Head, tomorrow and this weekend. $7.50.

The Evans Head Aviation Museum is a place where you can see restored, preserved, and displays of a range of historical aviation exhibits and be educates and stimulates on our military history and in the natural and cultural history of the area.

4. Irish Music Jam in Lismore:

At Mary G's, cnr Woodlark and Keen Sts, Lismore, this Thursday from 17.30pm. Free.

The first Thursday of every month is Mary G's Irish Music Jam day. Join this monthly gig for three hours of traditional Irish music.

5. Sonic Treats SCU Showcase in Lismore:

At Studio 129, Southern Cross University, Military Rd, Lismore, this Thursday from 6pm. Free.

Southern Cross University School of Arts and Social Sciences are excited to present the Sonic Treats Showcase. The event will feature performances from Contemporary Music students, including

Tom Mwanza, Jolanda Moyle, Angus Field and Alicia Todd with Adam Corocher, Jamie Roberts and Sam Besmehn-Burt, Joe Conroy, Rachael Godard, Kristen Keogh, Hugo Jones and Kyra Cumming. Thje evening will also feature music by second year composition students Sarah Elliot and Vemund Strenes-Einbu.

6. Nimbin Poetry at the Bowlo:

At the Nimbin Bowling Club, 25 Sibley St, Nimbin, on Thursday from 19.30pm. Free.

Nimbin Poetry at the Bowlo is an inclusive night of poetry, that encourages all types of poetry and levels of poet experience. With an open mic format, comfortable seating, a bar and the Nimbin Bowlo's excellent menu to dine from, it is a relaxed evening of word sharing.

7. Steve Bradbury at Lord's Taverners Birthday Dinner:

At Trinity Catholic College Sports Centre, 1 Dawson St, Lismore, this Friday from 6.30pm.

Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury will be the guest speaker at the 10-year anniversary dinner of the Lord's Taverners Northern NSW branch in Lismore.

Bradbury is best known for winning a gold medal as a speed skater at the 2002 Winter Olympics when the other racers fell over in a last corner pile-up before he skated past them.

More recently he has been on the reality television program Australian Survivor and should have plenty to say when he comes to the Trinity Sports Centre on October 4.

8. Weave and Mend Gathering in Nimbin:

At Nimbin Community Centre, 81 Cullen St, Nimbin, Friday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm. Minimum donation $5 per workshop.

This annual three-day event occurs on the first weekend in October and is organised by the Wednesday Women Weavers. It is a community-based event focused on weaving and mending the fabric of society. All donations go to to Young People's Arts Trust Fund, established 2005. See a whole range of people and skills being employed in making, creating, recycling, re-using, repurposing, and mending everything from baskets to clothing.

9. Lords Taverner's Golf Day in Byron Bay:

At Byron Bay Golf Club, 62 Broken Head Rd, Byron Bay, this Sunday 12.30pm to 5pm.

The Lord's Taverners is a charitable association which exists through membership subscriptions, corporate and community partnerhsips, fund-raising activities and donations. Funds raised are distributed to worthy causes. This fundraiser promises to have entertainment, prizes and good food!

10. 2019 Evans Head 29th Malibu Classic:

At the Evans Head Main Beach, from this Friday to Monday, October 7, from 6am to 3pm.

The best provincial longboarding in Australia will feature120 longboarders from Victoria to the Sunshine Coast competing in the annual Evans Head Malibu Classic, formally the Evans Head Longboard Invitational. Show and Shine of all things surf will be held on Saturday, and on Sunday there will be a Ladies and Juniors Surfing Development Day from 9am. There will be live music, barbecues and refreshments available and on the public holiday Monday a beachside market. Spectators should get along to see surfboards from another era. The increasingly popular 'retro' competition division featuring pre 1982 single fin shortboards and the pre-1968 under 40's Old Mal division will provide all the nostalgia from the days of old.