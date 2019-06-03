10 fantastic things to do this week

DANCER: Stars Of Byron Shire Dance For Cancer 2018, Michael Berti and the Byron Bay Nippers.

DANCER: Stars Of Byron Shire Dance For Cancer 2018, Michael Berti and the Byron Bay Nippers. Contributed

1. Dancing in the Dark (No Lights No Lycra) in Lennox Head:

At Lennox Community Centre, Mackney Ln, Lennox Head, this Tuesday from 7pm.

Every Tuesday night they turn off the lights, turn up the retro dance hits and just boogie away the calories and stress for an hour. It's dark but not pitch black, more like twilight. Your eyes adjust and you can see silhouettes dancing around you so there's no danger of collisions. It's easy to shed your inhibitions and dance like nobody's watching, because nobody is, so you can dress however you like and dance however you feel (no steps to learn) with no fear of being judged or hassled. It's totally safe, and it's a drug and alcohol (and idiots) free zone.

2. In Conversation: Scott Harrower And Benjamin Law in Lismore:

At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, on Wednesday from 6pm.

To mark Scott Harrower's exhibition, Fighting not Dancing, join author, journalist and broadcaster Benjamin Law and the artist as they discuss, provoke and engage with the topic of gay Australia's history and its 21st century perspective.

3. 2019 Bendigo Bank Australian Little League Championship in Lismore:

At Albert Park, Keen St, Lismore, from Wednesday to Monday, June 5-10, 8.30am - 5pm. Free Event.

Lismore is proud to be hosting the 2019 Australian Little League Championship at Albert Park. Little League is the world's largest youth sports program, and 2019 marks the thirteenth year in Australia. The championship will feature twenty All-Star Little League teams from across Australia over a six day tournament. The winning team will receive automatic qualification for the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, USA.

4. Stars Of Byron Shire Dance For Cancer:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Friday from 6pm.

A dance gala and fund-raising event where local legends, everyday heroes and influential teams are paired up with a professional dance teacher. Each team learn one dance to perform on event night and raise funds along their journey. Those funds will fund world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey.

5. Basket Making with Palm Fronds in Lismore:

At Lismore Art Space, 1 Norris St, Lismore, this Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

This workshop will explore the techniques needed to create basket forms with palm fronds. They will explore different fronds, such as Bangalow Palm and Golden Cane Palms and discover their unique properties. Once moistened they are a pleasure to sculpt, wrap, weave and sew. They will work on two designs: a funky satchel and a pot plant basket.

6. Ballina Craft Beer, Spirits & Food Truck Festival:

At Cherry Street Sports Club, 68 Cherry St, Ballina, this Saturday from 11am to 5pm.

This event will showcase 13 different breweries and distilleries with over 50 beverages to choose from, including limited release brews and cocktails. Add to the mix 20 of the finest street food vendors selling world food plus great live music acts from Fergo & The Burden, Jerome Williams and Jabiru.

This is a day you'll want to free up in your calendar.

Return bus from Byron / Lennox / Goonellabah / Wollongbar / Alstonville / Westower Tavern for just $10 return. Bus bookings essential by ringing the club on 0266862811.

7. Tropical Fruit's Pride at Eltham:

At Eltham Hotel, 441 Eltham Road, Eltham, this Saturday from 8pm to 2am.

The evening's entertainment will start off with a new face to Fruits, DJ Sammy from the Gold Coast, as he sets the scene for a much loved Kylie Rose, returning with her delicious beats through to 2am. As tradition joyfully demands, Tropical Fruits' Birthday Party would not be complete without the sparkle of acclaimed showgirl Christy McNicol and a surprise new local act, Electra. Bus available from Lismore CBD at 7pm via Bexhill store. $4 each way. Call the Eltham Hotel to book on 0266291217.

8. Djanbung Permaculture Gardens Open Day in Nimbin:

At Djanbung Gardens, 74 Cecil St, Nimbin, this Saturdayjune8 10.30am-3.30pm.Entry by donation.

This Saturday is the 19th Djanbung Gardens Annual Open Day with short workshops, tours, displays, presentations, plants and crafts for sale, cafe open.

9. Bay FM Annual Winter Discotheque - A Tribute to Countdown:

At The Bowlo, 21 Byron Rd, Bangalow, this Saturday from 8pm to 1am.

Bay FM's Annual Winter Discotheque presents A Tribute to Countdown. A five-hour dance party celebrating songs from the iconic music TV show. Come as your favourite artist from Countdown and celebrate Bay FM with DJ's Xfakta, Olylama, Mandy Nolan, Ange & Stu plus Beaver. Tickets available at bayfm.org or from the station. Disco Shuttle Bus picking up all over the Byron Shire and beyond.

10. Casino Charity Golf Day:

At Casino Golf Club, West St, Casino, this Sunday from 9.30am.

A fundraiser for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, Tabulam SES and Casino Rescue Squad. 18 holes, four person ambrose . Adult $30 / Child $15. Featuring novelty holes, raffle and barbecue.