10 fantastic things to do this week

1. Feast at the Farm - Food festival in Alstonville: Mobile chefs will be using the farms produce in their dishes to showcase the amazing work Summerland House Farm does. The day will feature live music, kids fun, market stalls, cooking demonstrations, beer, wine & amazing world food. Farm tours and take home produce. Sponsored by The Byron Bay Brewery who will be having an outdoor pop up bar on site. Parking on site is by gold coin donation. Take a picnic blanket. At Summerland House Farm, 253 Wardell Road, Alstonville, this Saturday from 12noon to 8pm.

2. Nature Playgrounds opening in Bangalow: A Federal Government Community Development Grant and additional funding from Byron Shire Council made possible the construction of the Nature Playground, including landscaping utilising recycled bridge timbers, play equipment a new shelter shed with barbecues and benches, plus a new car park behind the Heritage House. The playground will be officially opened by Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells. The Heritage House Tearoom (currently closed for renovations) will be selling tea, coffee and scones. At Bangalow Parklands., Deacon St, Bangalow, this Saturday from 10am.

3. $3000 Mary G's Big Bash poker night in Lismore: A grand prize of $3,000 on offer, including a ticket to March's APL Million, is on the line. Free entry with two $20 lifelines optional. A side game with free entry will kick off at 6pm. At Mary G's, Cnr Woodlark and Keen Sts, Lismore, this Saturday from 3pm.

4. Latin Night in Byron Bay: This free event is open to all Northern Rivers resident 'Latinos' and the rest of the world. Just get ready to dance. Dust off your dancing shoes and get your Salsa moves ready. Some classic Latin cocktails will be available. After the Salsa session, enjoy a night of Reggaeton, Cumbia, Bachata and more. At Laneway, 2/1 Carlyle St, Byron Bay, on Saturday from 5pm.

5. Cool Green Country in Lismore: Cool Green Country is the official fundraiser for The Greens' 2019 NSW election campaign. Presented by Jimmy Willing with S. Sorrenson and Brisbane's Bertie Page. Country rock and roll veterans The Re-Mains will also perform at the fundraiser. Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups are also on the line-up as the Northern Rivers' favourite heel-and-toe proponents. Also on the bill will be Melbourne's Sean McMahon, Brisbane duo Tuxedo Kitten and Northern Rivers musician Broadie Buttons, amongst others. At the Lismore City Bowling Club this Saturday from 5pm.

6. The Insult screening in Eltham: Eltham Film Night will screen the Lebanese film The Insult, 6pm at Eltham Hall. The film was nominatedfor the 2018 Academy Award - Best Foreign Language. It's a thrilling legal drama centring on a minor disagreement between two men that escalates into a nationwide controversy. English subtitles and rated M. Meal and movie for $25 from 6pm, or movie only, $10 at 7.15pm. Proceeds to Eltham Railway Cottage. At the Eltham Hall, Mayfield St, Eltham, this Saturday from 6pm.

7. It's All Art group exhibition in Nimbin: Multi-media artist David Zeker (Holland), will be doing live painting incorporating street art and studio works. Other featured artists will be street artist Tony Basix, Heather Wardell's wearable art, photographer James Ozawa Kerr, glass creations by Dosey, Roberto's Bonzai art, illustrations by Alice and more. Outside, the art continues with the Makers Market and roving art performers throughout the day, including the Pat Eyre Trio playing toe-tapping bluesy roots from 1pm on the outdoor stage. On Sunday, musical collective Sonic Bliss will play Gypsy World fusion. At 1pm on Sunday, roots musician Daryl James performs his earthy melodies. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, this Saturday and Sunday from 10am. Free event.

8. Lovemore Clothes Swap: Take clothes or don't. Attend and see if you can find something just right for you or someone you love. Take clothes, shoes, bags, jewellery or anything else you think others might use, a blanket for sitting, and lots of smiles. Held in conjunction with the local Really Really Free Market (RRFM). Rain, hail or sun, they will be there. This is a free event. At the Lismore Community Garden, Magellan St, Lismore, this Sunday from 1pm to 3pm.

9. Byron Bay Seniors Expo: This year's Byron Bay Seniors Expo will offer a wide range of products and services, including After Death Care by Zenith Virago, Hearing and Tinnitus with Dr Paul Davis and Comedy by Robert Grayson. Other services and products featured on the event will be banking, care, education, Centrelink, My Health Record and the Cancer Council. At the Byron Theatre, on Tuesday, February 19, from 10am to 4pm.

10. Breast Wishes in Lismore: Breast Wishes is an uplifting Australian musical comedy about life, love, family and silicon. It follows the journey of a family and the events that have shaped their breasts. Meet four women: sisters Lyn and Carol, mum Helen and cousin Sal. Add a fumbling boyfriend, a well-meaning husband and a bra-fitter who's seen it all and you will be taken on a witty and heart-warming journey through laughter to triumph. At the Lismore Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah, from Thursday, February 21, until March 3, at 7.30pm.