10 fantastic things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

1. Byron Bay Film Festival: A total of 120 feature films, documentaries, shorts plus talks, special events and everything cinematic from this weekend to October 15. Film screenings happening at The Regent in Murwillumbah, Brunswick Picture House in Brunswick Heads, Pighouse Flicks and Byron Theatre in Byron Bay. For details visit bbff.com.au.

2. The 2018 Kyogle Show: Kyogle will showcase the best it ahs to offerm, which is plenty! There will be displays of horses, cattle, the Rural Youth Club, poultry, timber sports, all All Breeds Dog Shampionship Show and the Pavillion with all types of produce and arts exhbitions. Also, the crowining of this year's showgirl and more. Evening entertainment includes music by Thor Phillips, post splitting, Demolition Derby and firewoks. For details visit kyogleshow.com/

3. Lismore Show Free Showcase: The Lismore Show comes to Lismore Square with reptile shows, face painting, balloon animals, Lego challenges, donut-eating competition and more. Free. At Lismore Square Shopping Centre, Saturday, 9am to 4pm.

4. Bexhill Family Picnic: The annual Bexhill Family Picnic Day is an opportunity for the vibrant Bexhill community to meet and enjoy a day of fun and leisure. Old fashioned kids games, vintage clothing market, food stalls, or BYO picnic. At Bexhill Hall this Saturday, 11am to 5pm. Free.

5. Lovemore Cabaret: This eventy is a fundraiser in support of marriage equality. Former mayor Jenny Dowell guest stars in a saucy burlesque number with a twist, while feminist sex bomb Mae Wilde unveils a brand new song she's composing just for us. Also featuring Dee Dee Chenille & the Flannelettes, Arte Gitana Flamenco, Jex Lopez & the Gravediggers, Foxy Brown-Eye, LoveCLUB MC OonaghZUna plus other local talent. At the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Sunday from 7.30pm. $22/$18.

6. Rockin' For West Papua Fundraiser: Part of a global day of activities, Rock for West Papua Lismore will include music by Fly Agaric, Hybridize, and Monkey & The Fish plus the screening of the documentary Punks for West Papua. At the New Tattersalls Hotel this Saturday from 7.30pm. Gold coin donation.

7. Byron Shire Says Yes! Community Picnic: The Byron Shire is well-known for its values of freedom, diversity and acceptance. This picnic is designed for the community to show support for the YES! campaign for Marriage Equality. Free live music and family-friendly entertainment with MC Mandy Nolan, Mae Wilde, DJ Mr Vince, plus special guest performers and speakers. At Apex Park, Main Beach, Byron Bay, this Sunday, 12 noon to 2.30pm. Take your fiends and family, a picnic rug and your favourite picnic treats. This is an alcohol-free event.

8. Pluckers and Poets in Dunoon: Local band Two Tears in a Bucket will be hosting Pluckers and Poets this weekend, while Miss Jodie has a well-earned break. At Dunoon Sports Club, 15 Cowley Rd, Dunoon, this Sunday from 3pm to 6pm.

9. The Art of Listening: Developing your ears and the art of listening for a deeper creative experience. Through the act of drawing and mark making, you will respond directly to a piece of 'avante-garde' music. There are thousands of visual cues in a complex musical composition that can equally inspire just as a physical subject does. Guided by M.E. Baird, a visual artist, singer/songwriter and educator who loves to explore his love of the arts in many disciplines. At the Lismore Art Space, 1 Norris St, Lismore, on Tuesday, October 10, 6pm to 9pm.

10. Bob Downe's Back in Bruns: Murwillumbah's most famous hand model and TV personality, Bob Downe, is back in Brunswick Heads. As one of Australia's most loved and enduring comedy characters, Bob Downe promises to have the audience in stitches as he couples a signature cheeky irreverence and razor sharp wit with a warm innate likability. It's hard not to fall in love with his madcap character as he glides and jives his way through an eclectic array of feel-good, high-energy show tunes and hilarious, laugh out loud standup. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, on Friday, October 13 (and the next day) 7pm.