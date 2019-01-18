10 family-friendly things to do this week

1. Ballina Brick Event: This family event will showcase amazing creations from the fan community, featuring amazingly detailed dioramas, custom Lego creations and more. You can even join an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour with a master builder as your guide, or join the Master Builders Evening. Once you've seen all the displays, let them inspire your imagination on the build tables, go vertical on the build wall, or even make your own train in the play area. Lego merchandise will also be available. At Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, this Saturday and Sunday from 9am.

2. Nunyarra Culture Festival in Byron Bay: A family-friendly cultural experience in the heart of Byron Bay, featuring bands Indigenoise, Birrang Miil Mob, Morgazmk, Mr Rhodes, Craig Aktins, J3, April Kerry, Nemophilist and Brazilian drummers. The Byron Youth Centre is a strictly drug and alcohol-free venue as is the event. At the Byron Youth Centre, 1 Gilmore Crescent, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 12noon to 10pm.

3. Andalusian Guitar in Byron Bay: Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco Lara presents The Andalusian Guitar, a Flamenco performance featuring some of the greatest guitar classics of all time, performed with the characteristic and unmistakeable sound (of Jerez de la Frontera in Spain. Classic pieces from Paco de Lucia, Al Di Meola, Chick Corea, John Williams or Joaquin Rodrigo amongst others with a mesmerising and distinctive flamenco style, where the guitar is the protagonist. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 8pm.

4. Alstonville Bowlo Watersilde: Take your family to a day of fun organised by Northern Rivers Jumping Castles. At Alstonville Bolwing Club, 10 Deegan Dr, Alstonville, this Sunday from 2pm. $15.

5. Waterslide Day at the Macadamia Castle: The waterslide at the venue's Celebrate 44 Years of the Macca Castle event was such a hit that they have decided to bring it back this weekend. Every 3-16 year old visitor to the park will receive two free slides, and if they enjoy them, they can then purchase an unlimited ride pass for $10 in one of two sessions: 9am-12pm or 1pm-4pm. At 419 Hinterland Way, Knockrow, this Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

6. FootGolf at Wardell: If trying to whack a little white ball into a hole is a challenge, you can always try kicking a larger ball into a larger hole. FootGolf is now available at Wardell, and you can give it a go for free at an open day this Saturday from 10am. The Wardell Reserve Management Committee runs FootGolf at the Wardell Recreation Grounds, Bath St, where the nine-hole golf course is located . FootGolf will be available at Wardell from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 6pm on Sundays. The ground fees for regular rounds of FootGolf will be $15 for adults, $10 for under-16s, with a $10 ball hire fee, or you can bring your own ball.

7. The Wharf Revue's 15th Aniverssary in Byron Bay: Australian National Theatre Live in partnership with the Sydney Theatre Company presents the wildly popular Wharf Revue: Celebrating 15 Years. The Wharf Revue anniversary edition will present a who's who of 21st century embarrassments, from politicians to celebrities. Written and performed by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe, Phillip Scott and Amanda Bishop. Filmed live on stage at the STC's Wharf Theatre, this is a cinema screening of a live show. Ages 15+. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, on Wednesday, January 23, 7.30pm.

8. Don't Stop the Music in Lismore: Dr Anita Collins from the ABC's Don't Stop the Music is coming to Lismore. The Northern Rivers Conservatorium will welcome Dr Collins to present a community forum for parents, educators and the wider community to better understanding into the positive impact of music education on the brain. At the Lismore Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, on Wednesday, January 23, 4.30pm.

9. Murder on the Reef screening in Byron Bay: Documentary film Murder on the Reef by Gold Coast-based geochemist Allen Dobrovolsky and film-maker Alex Fitzwater compares poor management of Australia's Great Barrier Reef with the Chernobyl disaster of 1986. Since its release last year, the film has received more than 25 accolades, including the prestigious Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival's Best Documentary Film award. A live Q&A panel will follow the screening, including Byron Mayor Simon Richardson, reef scientist Peter Harrison, producer and environmental scientist Allen Dobrovolsky, amongst others. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, on Thursday, January 24, from 6.30pm.

10. The Wizard of Oz interactive show in Ballina: Powerful story-telling interacts with striking 3D animation on screen and catchy music to conjure up the magic of Oz in this production by Sydney-based Youngstars2.com. Kids can rap with the Tinman, roar like a Lion, wake up sleepy Shakey the Scarecrow and dance with Dorothy in re-telling of Frank Baum's classic story. Come dressed up as your favourite Oz, and take a toy for their Children's Hospital Toy Appeal. At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Friday, January 25, from 10.10am and 4pm.