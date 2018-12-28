10 events not to miss this week

1. Falls Festival Byron Bay: This music and arts festival will be held in Byron Bay for the sixth time, although it has been running for 26 years in Victoria and 16 years in Tasmania (and for three years in Fremantle, WA). With capacity for 25,000 music lovers, 11 Northern Rivers acts will be performing along with headliners such as Anderson .Paak, Dizee Rascal and Toto. The new 'La Henge' arts precinct has been curated by local artist Andy Mac and will include a cardboard replica Stonehenge and a Howl & Moan stage dedicated to local bands. At North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, from Monday, December 31, until January 2, 2019. Tickets still available. For details visit fallsfestival.com.

2. Soul Street in Byron Bay: Soul Street is Byron Bay's Years Eve family-friendly street party. With Jonson St closed off, it becomes the colourful hub of this interactive town gathering. From 4pm to midnight, the community will gather to see out the old year and bring in the new one as they celebrate the magic of the Byron community. There will be cabaret, music, dance, kids play zones, comedy, food stalls, DJs, henna, tarot, circus and more. At Jonson St and Railway park on Monday, December 31, from 4pm. Free event.

3. Tropical Fruits Street Parade and Soiree in Lismore: This year the Tropical Fruits are celebrating 30 years supporting and entertaining the LGBTIQ people of the Northern Rivers and the theme for 2018 is 'Shine'. The club has invited the whole community to join them at the Parade and Soiree this Saturday 29th December, as they 'sashay' through the main streets of Lismore. This year's the Sydney Dykes on Bikes (who are also celebrating 30 years) will be revving up the Pacific Highway to lead the Parade in style. The Parade starts at 4.30pm (marshalling on Bridge St, North Lismore) all along Molesworth Street to the City Hall at 5pm, where a fun and fabulous Soiree will be held to kick open the NYE Festival. Local Bundjalung Queen, Destiny Haz Arrived, will give a Welcome to Country at the City Hall followed by live performances set to inspire you and top DJ's Somerville and Wilson. Both the Parade and Soiree are free and open to everyone.

4. Tropical Fruits 'Shine' New Year's Festival in Lismore: The Tropical Fruits' LGBTIQ New Year's Festival is a four-day celebration held in Lismore, the shimmering heart of the Rainbow Region on the land of the Bundjalung people. The New Year's Eve Party and the New Year's Day Recovery Party are held at the retro-chic Lismore Showgrounds, lovingly transformed by hundreds of volunteers into a sparkling new renaissance of our own unique LGBTIQ culture. New Year's Eve Party on Monday, December 31, 8pm - 6am. Pool Party: Tuesday January 1, 10am - 4pm. Recovery Party: Tuesday, Jan 1, 4pm - 1.30am.

5. Brunswick Heads Record Fair: Proprietor and event organiser Matthew 'The Vinyl Junkie' Bowden has recently returned from the USA, where he has just secured a large amount of exciting new stock. Whilst the primary focus has been on finding high quality, desirable, rare and collectable records, The Vinyl Junkie also caters for a wide spectrum of musical tastes, covering all genres. With over 40,000 albums in stock, there's bound to be something there for everyone. Entry is free. At Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall, Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, from this Saturday to January 2 from 10am to 6pm.

6. Lismore Turf Club Race Day: Experience the thrill of the Far North Coast's premier racing venue, Lismore Turf Club. The Lismore Turf Club holds numerous race days throughout the year, with participants from in and around the region travelling to compete. Full bar and tab facilities, kiosk and snack foods available at the venue. At the Lismore Turf Club, 9 Woodlawn Rd, North Lismore, this Saturday, 11am - 6pm. $10 adults. $6 concession. Children under 16 free.

7. Irish Mythen in Byron Bay: Irish Mythen was born in Ireland and now resides in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada. This contemporary folk singer-songwriter has performed with Rod Stewart, Gordon Lightfoot, and Lucinda Williams and has featured at major festival stages the world over. Mythen's first two full-length albums were Sweet Necessity in 2008 and Open Here in 2011. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, January 2, from 7.20pm. $35.

8. Housie Tent in Brunswick Heads: A family attraction since 1955, the Housie Tent in Brunswick Heads is a free family activity. The main objective of the game is to mark off numbers that have been called to accomplish a winning pattern. The difference between Housie and bingo is in the arrangement of numbers in the card. In Housie, there are three rows and nine columns, whereas Bingo cards are 5x5s. At Banner Park, Brunswick Heads, on now daily until January 20, 2019. Daily from 7pm to 10pm. Free event.

9. Whitney screening in Lismore: Whitney is an intimate, unflinching documentary of American singer Whitney Houston and her family, that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of her life. Using never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive demo recordings, rare performances, audio archives and original interviews with the people who knew her best, Oscar-winning film-maker Kevin Macdonald unravels the mystery behind "The Voice," who thrilled millions even as she struggled to make peace with her own troubled past. At Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm and Wednesday, January 2, at 6.30pm. $15.

10. Starlight Festival in Bangalow: Have a Byron Bay experience and reconnect with your true essence at the Starlight Festival. The event offers sound baths, yoga, tarot and psychics, a 'conscious' market, wellness and healing. At the A&I Hall, Station St, Bangalow, from Thursday, January 3, to January 6, 9am to 5pm. $25.