10 current positions vacant on Northern Rivers

One coffee roasting business is looking for a roasting coordinator David Nielsen

THE recent announcement by the Federal government of 1000 new jobs for the area is exciting.

These will be for industries across the Northern Rivers that will receive funding to expand their work.

Meanwhile, we thought we would list jobs that are currently available for anyone ready for a change or who needs work.

1. Receptionist/Sales Support

Based in Bangalow office of George & Fuhrmann Real Estate

Applications to The Manager, GNF Real Estate, Shop 4, 2 Byron Street, Bangalow NSW 2479

2. Return to work coordinator

Based in Casino for the Northern Co-Operative Meat Company Ltd.

For a detailed position description contact the Self-Insurance Manager on 66601845. Closing date February 16.

3. Leisure officer

Working with the elderly at The Whiddon Group

Part time 20 hours per week. To apply visit www.whiddon.com.au or call Alison Hogan, Acting Director Care Services 6661 2300.

4. Tyre Fitter/Wheel Aligner

Working for Tyrepower in Lismore.

Send resume to Tyre Fitter Position, 222 Keen Street, Lismore or email lismore@tyrepower.com.au

5. Coffee Roasting Coordinator

Full time for operations in Coffee Camp.

For more details or to apply send resume to TheLittleMarionette12@gmail.com

6. Timber workers

Casual position and previous experience not essential. Based at Leeville.

For further details contact themill@northernriverstimber.com.au or ring 6663 7377.

7. Plumbers and Plumbing Estimator

Full time work in Ballina.

Email resume and cover letter to plumberballina@gmail.com

8. Chief Executive Officer

Working for the Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council.

Applications to be emailed to rowan.lisson@alc.org.au or forwarded to The CHairperson, BGLALC, PO Box 62, Yamba, NSW 2464. Applications close February 23

9. Stained Glass Traineeship

Successful applicant to be trained in all aspects of stained glass manufacture and restoration.

Resume to be emailed to lgnsw@tmg.net.au

10. Take away/ cafe casuals

Based in Ballina.

Contact Kylie on 04414 678 216.