10 court orders didn’t stop man from continually offending

A Northern Rivers man who reoffended numerous times while he was subject to 10 separate court orders has been sentenced. Photo: John Gass

A MAN who continued to commit various offences while on 10 different court orders has been sentenced.

Martin Ian Morrow, 32, from Ewingsdale, was subject to seven community corrections orders, two intensive corrections orders and a Commonwealth recognisance when he continued to break the law.

Shortly before 11pm on June 19 last year, police approached Morrow after he parked outside a bank in Mullumbimby.

According to court documents, he appeared to be seriously affected by a drug and he told officers he smoked "a point" of ice about an hour earlier.

Blood analysis results indicated he was "under the … rebound sedation effects of methylamphetamine to the extent that his driving would have been impaired".

His other charges included firearm offences, drug possession, possessing a glass pipe, driving with cocaine and methylamphetamine present in his system.

Morrow pleaded guilty to some of the offences but on others, was found guilty after a hearing.

Defence solicitor Ian McKay told Byron Bay Local Court on Monday Morrow grew up in the Byron Bay area and had launched his own excavating business.

Mr McKay said his client had used a gel pistol seized by police for "target practice" and a .22 for controlling vermin on his family farm.

Two other rifles had "always been on the farm" and at least one was "inoperable", the court heard.

Mr McKay said Morrow had been applying for his firearms licence.

He told the court the 13 days Morrow spent in custody was an "illuminating experience" and "not one he wants to repeat" and said Morrow's "inability to stop using ice" was a relevant factor in his offending

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Morrow to a 12-month intensive corrections order and re-sentenced him on existing community corrections orders.

"It does concern me that you might remain in the company of people who might engage in that sort of activity," Ms Stafford said.

"I hope those two weeks in custody were something of a wake up call and I hope the community can be protected.

"There's a significant need to stop you from reoffending and also (to) … punish you for continually breaching court orders. … and to recognise the harm done to the community."