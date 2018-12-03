10 businesses that opened this year

Generic photo of open for business sign, new shop, welcome, we're open, coming soon, announce stock image

Generic photo of open for business sign, new shop, welcome, we're open, coming soon, announce stock image gibgalich

IT'S been a big year for new business opening in the Northern Rivers, here is 10.

1. Dusty Attic (Lismore)

A band of young Lismore movers-and-shakers put everything on the line to turn an industrial warehouse into a 'music bar cafe'.

The development is based in Woodlark Street and aims to 'evolve the cultural landscape of Lismore'.

Dusty Attic co-owner Kate Stroud is thrilled the new music bar and cafe has been nicknamed the 'Lismore Lounge'. Marc Stapelberg

2. Loft Byron Bay (Byron Bay)

Byron's newest restaurant Loft Byron Bay opened its doors earlier this month, replacing the former short-lived Ryce which opened adjacent to Main Beach in December 2017.

Opened this month after being closed over winter for the new fitout - Loft Byron Bay is the latest offering from former-Melbourne hospitality identity Matt Hunt.

It brings a modern European menu together to highlight the extensive offering of tap beers, wines and cocktails.

The Loft in Byron Bay on Jonson Street. Marc Stapelberg

3. Byron Gourmet Pasta (Ballina)

Popular Potsville-based market business Byron Gourmet Pasta has opened up a store in Ballina, offering a one-stop-shop for a delicious quality meal you can throw together at home.

Byron Gourmet Pasta is a local business that uses fresh local and organic ingredients to create a range of gourmet pastas, available at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market each week.

Liam Ahern at the Byron Gourmet Pasta stall at Mullumbimby Farmers Market.

4. By The Loving Gypsies (Byron Bay)

A NEW beauty salon with a sustainable twist is offering its clients sheer indulgence in more ways than hair and makeup.

Byron Bay's By the loving Gypsies salon has joined forces with neighbouring vegan restaurant No Bones to offer all group bookings the option to enjoy plant-based cocktails and tapas while having their hair, make up, brows or lashes done in a "chilled and fun” environment.

5. Mr Gao's Love Shack (Ballina)

Good vibes and delicious food.

That's the basic idea behind Ballina's newest eatery, Mr Gao's Love Shack, which opened on Cherry St in October.

Brought to fruition by Gao Fei - who was behind the space's previous yum cha restaurant - and Sam Willis, it's a Chinese-Aussie fusion of burgers, bao buns, sushi, gyoza and more.

Mr Gao's Love Shack owners Sam Willis and Gai Fei happy to open their new establishment in Ballina on Cherry Street. Marc Stapelberg

6. Molly and Maisey (Lismore)

The array of tiny cute clothes on display in Molly and Maisy is almost overwhelming, and definitely has the potential to evoke feelings of cluckiness.

Lismore local and owner Fiona Tate said she saw a gap for chic yet affordable fashion for babies and toddlers, and the need for more supportive 'hubs' for parents to gather and connect in the Lismore area.

7. Crazy Bargains (Goonellabah)

There's a crazy range on offer at this new shop.

You can buy anything you need for a party, and there's a large craft range as well as a big range of every day consumerable products and a very good range in hardware.

The first Just Crazy Bargains shop to open its doors in NSW will open at Goonellabah Village next week. Francis Witsenhuysen

8. Kodak (Ballina)

The purely photo graphic store on River St offers everything camera and GoPro related, digital and printed photos and enlargements as well as passport and ID services.

Other in house services include sensor cleaning for digital SLRs, camera cleaning and checking, battery charging, canvas prints, high quality photo frames, scanning old photos and negatives with free enhancement, photobooks using photographic high quality paper, an in house APP that links your phone tablet computer to the store, Smart Picture Creation and Film (black and white and colour).

FESTIVE SPIRIT: The Kodak shop on River Street in Ballina can make personalised greeting cards in 10 minutes.

9. Zambrero's (Lismore)

People were queuing out the door when this Mexican chain restaurant opened earlier this year.

The menu is bold modern Mexican with burritos, tacos, nachos and quesadillas.

Zambrero franchise operator Matt Nash and employee Denay O'Reilly are excited to open the eateryand start serving food for the Lismore public. Marc Stapelberg

10. Serenity Beauty Bar (Kyogle)

Serenity Beauty Bar located at 143 Summerland Way, Kyogle is the effort of a single mum-of-five who chased and conquered her dreams by opening her own small business.

Serenity Beauty Bar offers all aspects of waxing - male and female. Tinting, as well as the Henna Brow tint, facials using skinstitut products and Ms McSahne also offers Swedish and aromatherapy massage.