10 businesses we farewelled in the past 12 months

GONE BUST: After its spectacular collapse earlier this year, Unique Estates company director Nicolette van Wijngaarden was been ordered to surrender her two passports under strict bail conditions over five counts of fraud.

GONE BUST: After its spectacular collapse earlier this year, Unique Estates company director Nicolette van Wijngaarden was been ordered to surrender her two passports under strict bail conditions over five counts of fraud. Cathy Adams

RUNNING a small business is always tough, but this year has been onerous for many.

Family pressures, health, a desire to retire and relax and finances can all have a role to play.

Buying local where you can is important.

This Christmas, shop in your town and help a small business.

Here are 10 businesses we said good-bye to in 2018

1. Bank House Originals - Mallanganee. This lovely old vintage store and tearoom set between Tabulam and Mummulgum was opened in 2015 and was known as gallery shop crammed with furniture, collectables and artwork by local artists.

2. Black Sombrero - Lismore. Once the toast of the town's restaurant scene, this welcoming restaurant which opened in 2014 was known for its divine margaritas, but mysteriously closed its doors after the March 2017 floods. Owner Julie Dickson bravely reopened and rallied the community, urging businesses to display flags with red hearts as a sign of "survival". But she closed the doors in August 2017 and they have never reopened.

3. Dollars and Sense - Goonellabah. It was the go-to place for bargains from 2012 at Goonellabah Shopping Village but in 2018 the store closed down citing rent issues. The space has since been acquired by Just Crazy Bargains and will be the Queensland chain's first store across the border.

4. Kimberley Kampers - Ballina. In 2016 Kimberley Kampers was one of the most promising companies on the Northern Rivers. A pioneer in off-road campervans, it boasted some of the most innovative products on the market, won a swag of awards and by 2009, had $11 million in revenue - posting a record $18.8 million in 2016. But its reliance on a handful of dealers for most of its cash flow and a high-growth strategy saw the star firm crash to earth and 50 people lose their jobs.

5. Lenards Chicken - Lismore. It was a business which gave more than 100 kids their first job not to mention the makings of many a delicious meal. Owners Glen and Cindy Creighton said it was a "bitter-sweet moment" as they bagged up their last fresh cuts and handed in the keys to Lismore Shopping Square, after 17 "wonderful" years of trading.

6. McKenzies Outdoors and Disposals - Lismore. After the shop was on the market for 18 months, owner Darryl Clark made the brave decision to close and sell the stock so he could retire. Mr Clark, 66, and wife Desley ran McKenzie's Outdoor and Disposals on Keen St for more than 17 years.

7. Moon River Cafe - Mallanganee. Set in a former barbershop and billiards room, Robert Lane founded Mallanganee's only cafe 15 years ago, but now his family have purchased farm and he just not have time to do both. As well as the cafe, he will also be selling the house which adjoins the cafe. Mr Lane said the business would make a great B&B.

8. Our Daily Bread Café - Broadwater. Owners Alannah Hovard and her partner David Cowgill have retired from their popular cafe in a converted Broadwater church as their retirement project simply "became too big." Turning the 80-year-old Catholic church into Our Daily Bread cafe was a three-and-a-half year labour of love.

9. Subway - Lismore. After 12 years of trading, owners Kellie and Andrew Acton reluctantly closed the doors of their Subway restaurant on Molesworth St r blaming "council's over-priced rates and neglect for its CBD", after doing everything they could to keep it open.

10. Unique Estates - Byron Bay. After it's spectacular collapse earlier this year, the former director of former Unique Estates, Nicolette van Wijngaarden was been ordered to surrender her two passports under strict bail conditions over five counts of fraud. In September NSW Fair Trading launched criminal action against over the alleged misuse of more than $3.5 million.

Opening a new business in the Northern Rivers? Let us know at news@northernstar.com.au