10 best sports players on the Northern Rivers

NORTHERN Star sports editor Mitchell Craig names 10 of our best athletes living on the Northern Rivers:

1. Dean Ferris, motocross

Dean Ferris. Kevin Farmer

Known as the Kyogle kid who went on to become a professional motocross racer competing in America and Europe.

The 27-year-old moved back to Kyogle in 2015 and has won the MX1 motorcycle racing championship for the past two seasons.

2. Stu Kennedy, surfing

Lennox Head surfer Stu Kennedy. Kelly Cestari

The Lennox Head surfer has just come off two years on the World Championship Tour and has every chance of re-qualifying.

Kennedy has been surfing in team events for Lennox-Ballina Boardriders recently and has a busy year ahead on the World Qualifying Series.

3. Caleb Ziebell, cricket, rugby league

Cudgen Hornets front-rower Caleb Ziebell goes on the attack Mike Donelly

Current NSW Country cricket all-rounder and has won the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Player of the Year award for the past two years.

Ziebell also won the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League Player of the Year award and will aim for NSW Country selection playing for Northern Rivers next month.

4. Lily O'Sullivan, surf lifesaving

Young champion Lily O'Sullivan. Contributed

The toast of the Far North Coast surf lifesaving branch after winning three gold medals at the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships in Western Australia.

Cudgen have been the top FNC and NSW Country club this season with O'Sullivan taking out the ironwoman, board race and swim events.

5. Brendon Moore, tennis

Brendon Moore. Brad Greenshields

Former professional tour player from Lismore who won the Hotel Cecil Casino Open and Inverell Open tennis tournaments this month.

Rarely plays tournaments these days but usually finds himself at the pointy end of the competition when he does.

6. Jay Mackenzie, golf

Lennox Head golfer Jay Mackenzie. Dave Tease/ Golf NSW

One of the regions best golfers for a few years now and makes the list off the back of his efforts when he earned a place in the $1.25 million Australian Open last year.

Mackenzie is the youngest player to win the Ballina club championship when he did it as a 15-year-old in 2014 and has dreams of playing professionally.

7. Nella Bradford, hockey

Hockey players Marshall Brown, Kenarhu Conte, Gabby Arundell, Georgia Brown, Nella Bradford and Alana Albertini. Shez Napper

Plenty of talented junior hockey players in the region but Nella Bradford is on top of the pile at the moment.

She was selected in the top New South Wales Under-15 girls team this month and comes from the Coraki club that has produced many fine players.

8. Ben Damen, rugby union

Wollongbar-Alstonville five-eighth Ben Damen. Vicki Kerry

Returned to the field last weekend after overcoming a knee reconstruction which saw him miss most of last year.

Damen has led Wollongbar-Alstonville to three Far North Coast rugby union grand finals and plays five-eighth in the NSW Country Cockatoos team.

9. Mikey McDonagh, surfing

Mikey McDonaghAustralia. Kelly Cestari

One of the most promising juniors to come out of the region and forces his way on to the list after competing in the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach this month.

The 16-year-old surfed in a first round heat which included current world champion John John Florence and it took 2015 world champion Adriano de Souza to eliminate him.

10. Kaiden Powell, soccer

Kaiden Powell.

Goonellabah midfielder who won the Football Far North Coast men's premier division Player of the Year in 2017.

Powell has all the speed and skills and represented the National Indigenous team that toured New Zealand.