$1 too good to be true? Council delays buying hospital site

A MEASLEY $1 for the purchase of Old Byron Bay Hospital site would lead to an estimated $400,000 bill in the first year of ownership for Byron Shire Council, according to a staff report.

The community was on board when the state government agreed to sell the 5300sqm Shirley Street site to council for just $1 last November, paving the way for it to become a hub for local community services.

But now Council are holding off on the purchase, agreeing in a meeting yesterday they were sceptical of what costs are to come.

Outlined in a council report, costs for remediation of the site sit at approximately $200,000, including the removal of asbestos and other contaminates, and roof and electrical repairs.

While it is understood part of the sale NSW Health Administration Corporation would fund these costs, no commitment has been made by the corporation to council yet.

In their meeting yesterday, the council voted to support the purchase of the hospital and continued negotiations around the contract but are holding off on the purchase for at least a week until the $200,000 was secured.

A recommendation put forward by councillors Paul Spooner and Sarah Ndiaye was carried which recommended council also note the report, and invite members of the Old Byron Bay Hospital site steering committee to attend a workshop with councillors at the April Strategic Planning Workshop to discuss the financial modelling, the governance model options and to answer any queries by councillors.

Cr Spooner said before committing on the purchase he thought it "imperative council get together with steering committee to discuss these issues going forward”.

"It's uncertain at his time what (financial) support, if any, we are getting from the state government.

"These are big negotiations we need to look at,” he said.

The site use was restricted to: community facility; educational establishment; information and education facility; health services facility; food and drink premises; office premises, or the like.