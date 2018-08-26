$1 shares in innovative Northern Rivers energy company

AN INNOVATIVE Northern Rivers energy company has launched a new crowdfunding campaign with the goal of raising $3 million to find its expansion.

Enova Community Energy is calling on "the power of the people” to help expedite the growth of its business.

Chairwoman Alison Crook said many Northern Rivers residents already supported the community-owned organisation.

She said the new campaign would give even more people the opportunity to get on board and own shares.

"Enova supports and enables decentralised renewable energy solutions for communities, while assisting them to reduce carbon emissions,” Ms Crook said.

"It is now scaling up to replicate its model in other cities and regions in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.

"Our customers care about climate change and embrace social innovation and new technologies.

"We can't wait to partner up with more community groups to transform Australia's community energy landscape from the ground up.”

Enova's new energy model.

The crowd funding launched this week and is open until October 4.

Shares issued will be $1 each, with a minimum purchase of $100. The share-purchase offer is available through Crowd88 website.

"The low minimum subscription provides an opportunity for more people to invest and in doing so, help drive a community-led transition,” Ms Crook said.

"Because, together we can make a difference.”

Enova was established two years ago as Australia's first community-owned renewable energy retailer.

Managing director Tony Pfeiffer said Enova was dedicated to the evolution of the energy industry.

"Through various innovative pilot projects like solar gardens and microgrids, we are already leading communities to take charge of owning and producing their own renewable power and in turn lower their costs,” he said.