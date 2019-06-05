Menu
A reward is being offered for information on the murder of Lee Stace.
Crime

$1 million reward for information on teen's murder

5th Jun 2019 7:15 AM

POLICE will this morning announce a $1 million NSW Government reward for information into the 1997 murder of teenager Lee Ellen Stace.

Lee Ellen Stace, aged 16, was last seen on Tuesday, September 2, 1997, when she finished work at a Yamba Road supermarket - a job she had started a week earlier.

 

Her family reported her missing, which sparked a large-scale police and community search operation.

Six weeks later, her remains were located in the Yuraygir National Park near Brooms Head.

 

Lee Stace's remains were located in the Yuraygir National Park near Brooms Head.
Despite extensive investigations over the years, no one has ever been charged in connection to her murder.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad and are investigating her murder under Strike Force Delaware.

 

As their inquiries continue, a $1 million NSW Government Reward will be announced for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for Lee's murder.

