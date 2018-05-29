$1 million redevelopment of police station

THE Bonalbo Police Station will be transformed into a modern facility, thanks to a $1 million funding announcement as part of the State Budget.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the redevelopment showed an ongoing commitment to support regional police and the communities they serve.

"The redevelopment will transform the existing station into a modern facility that will serve the community now and into the future,” he said.

"Police in the Richmond Police District do outstanding work right across the region, as evidenced by the most recent quarterly BOCSAR report, which shows all 17 major crime categories remained stable or fell in the 24 months to December 2017 across the state.

"Once the station is redeveloped, our local hard-working men and women in blue will have new modern facilities and equipment needed to prevent and disrupt crime and, most importantly keep the community safe.”

The 2018/19 Budget allocation for the upgrade of Bonalbo Police Station will allow the final planning and development approvals to occur.